Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi of masking governance failures on NEET and the Ram Mandir Trust with rhetoric, questioning his credibility. This came after the PM took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Kharge accuses PM of using rhetoric to mask failures

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address during the Monsoon session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused PM Modi of using rhetoric to mask governance failures, pointing directly to the NEET controversy and alleged irregularities in the Ram Mandir Trust. Speaking to media, Kharge condemned the Prime Minister's tone, arguing that the head of government should focus on structural resolutions rather than political taunts. He highlighted the distress of lakhs of students affected by the NEET exam crisis and criticised the administration's handling of nominated religious trusts, asserting that national prosperity is hindered under the current leadership.

"PM Modi's only job is to taunt others and make snide remarks. First, prove your own credibility to the people. Where did that '56-inch chest' of yours go? You criticise others today, but I ask: what have you actually done for the country? You told your followers to form a trust so they could engage in theft, and now they are stealing rampantly. You enacted the laws and nominated the people for the Ram Mandir Trust, and your own people are involved in it. Then there is the NEET issue; lakhs of students are in distress, having left their homes and facing utter ruin. Who is responsible for destroying their lives? The Modi government and PM Modi himself. He does these things just to hide his own weaknesses... Any prime minister shouldn't have to speak like that... Every Prime Minister talks about resolving problems, not making remarks that invite ridicule later. I condemn this statement, and PM Modi should refrain from making such comments in the future... As long as they remain, the country won't see prosperity. Prosperity will only come once they are gone," he said.

PM's '56-year-old youngster' jibe

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while lauding India's growing space capabilities, saying he was referring to "28-year-old youngsters" behind the success of startup Skyroot Aerospace and "not any 56-year-old 'youngster'." Addressing reporters ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Prime Minister highlighted India's recent achievements in the space sector and praised the country's young innovators.

"Just before last year's Monsoon Session, an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station, and the day before yesterday, India's young startup achieved a very big milestone. There are very few countries in the world where such private ventures have taken place, and India's youth have taken a new flight into space. It is a very big success," Modi said. Referring to the team behind Skyroot Aerospace, he added, "The young people working in this 'Skyroot' startup--I have been told the average age of their entire team is only 28 years. Such youngsters have accomplished this work; I am not talking about any 56-year-old 'youngster,' I am talking about these startups in the country with an average age of 28 that have planted India's flag in space." (ANI)