Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned police action on students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. She accused the Centre of avoiding discussion on education policy in Parliament, which saw disruptions on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Police Action

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday questioned the police action against students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, callling them "Bache hai hamare", and accused the Centre of being unwilling to discuss issues related to the education policy in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament during the opening day of the Monsoon Session, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that while the Opposition was seeking a discussion on pressing concerns in the education sector, students protesting on the issue were being met with force. "We are all asking for a discussion. There are problems and major issues with the education policy. Yet, you are unwilling to discuss it; instead, you are using tear gas on the students and beating them up. For what? They are our children," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Stormy Start to Monsoon Session

Her remarks came as the Monsoon Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessing repeated disruptions over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. Congress-led Opposition members demanded discussions on the two issues, leading to repeated sloganeering and adjournments. Both Houses were eventually adjourned for the day and will reconvene on Tuesday at 11 am. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to continue until August 13.

Protests Intensify in National Capital

Meanwhile, protests over the alleged examination irregularities intensified in the national capital as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak. Delhi Police personnel were injured while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street. A Delhi Police Sub Inspector said, "We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters)."

The party alleged that its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was detained by Delhi Police during the protest. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das claimed on X that police had "picked up" Dipke and accused security personnel of using force against peaceful protesters.

Delhi Police Refutes Detention Claims

Delhi Police dismissed claims by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, calling the allegations "entirely false" and stating that he was "available on stage." In a post on X, the official account of Delhi Police wrote, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."

Earlier in the day, Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after undertaking a 21-day fast.

Delhi Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters attempting to march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar. Security was heightened in the New Delhi district in view of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, with prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remaining in force. (ANI)