Delhi Police personnel were injured during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the NEET exam leak. Police denied claims of founder Abhijeet Dipke's detention, who later ended his hunger strike at activist Sonam Wangchuk's request.

CJP Protest Over NEET Leak Turns Violent

Delhi Police personnel were injured on Monday while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament to protest over the alleged NEET exam paper leak. A Delhi Police Sub Inspector said, "We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters)."

Delhi Police dismissed claims by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, calling the allegations "entirely false" and stating that he was "available on stage."

In a post on X, the official account of Delhi Police wrote, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage." Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2026

CJP Confirms Founder Not Detained

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das also said Abhijeet Dipke was neither detained nor arrested, hours after alleging that he had been picked up by Delhi Police during the party's protest. UPDATE: Dipke not in detention or arrest. A HUGE CROWD is still outside Kerala House. https://t.co/NneFV6VMa5 — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026

"UPDATE: Dipke not in detention or arrest. A HUGE CROWD is still outside Kerala House," Das said in a post on X.

Opposition Slams Government Over Protest

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, launched a sharp attack against the Union government, condemning the reported lathi-charge on students as a direct assault on democratic values. Expressing his strong disapproval of the government's actions, Kharge remarked, "Lathi-charge on students is an attack on democracy. This government is not capable of staying in power."

"We have also raised the issue of theft of donations (at Ayodhya Ram Temple). Modi sahib should take responsibility because he is the one who created the Trust," he added. Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader also demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding allegations of financial irregularities surrounding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Dipke Ends Hunger Strike

Today, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention.

CJP Leaders Meet Union Minister

Amid the intensifying protests, CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda today. (ANI)