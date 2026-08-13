A row erupted in Rajya Sabha after LoP Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP members of a 'purification' ritual at his Haldwani rally stage. Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the alleged act and promised a probe into the matter.

Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Purification' Ritual

A row erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of carrying out a 'Shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual of the stage at Uttarakhand's Haldwani, where the latter addressed a rally. Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on August 8 as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election.

Speaking in the House, Kharge, pointing out the incident, said that lakhs of people were present when he delivered the speech at Haldwani. He said, "It pains me to say that I had delivered a speech at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, where lakhs of people were present. I did not mention the name of any community or religion there; I only spoke about the problems faced by the people." "But after my speech, people associated with the BJP carried out a 'purification' ritual of that stage. You may have read about this in the newspapers. Is this the way things should happen in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution?" Kharge alleged.

BJP Condemns Act, Promises Investigation

Replying to this, Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the alleged incident while asserting that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities. Nadda also said that the BJP will surely investigate the allegations raised by Mallikarjun Kharge. "What Kharge ji has said is truly a matter of concern--not just for the Congress party, but for all of us. Kharge ji has said that those who did this were BJP people. I want to make it absolutely clear that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities," he said.

"However, since you have raised the issue, we will have it investigated. But let me reiterate that the BJP does not support or endorse such activities. It is a matter of regret for all of us," the BJP leader emphasised.

Kharge Links Incident to Untouchability

Meanwhile, LoP Kharge again stood up and said that he does not want to turn the incident into a political issue. "I do not want to turn this into a political issue. I have been in this House for many years, but I have never stood before anyone and pleaded for help by saying that I am an SC or a Dalit. I have the strength to fight, and I fight. But when you practise untouchability against me, you insult and humiliate me," he said.

JP Nadda again stood up and reiterated that the BJP does not endorse such activities

Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Action

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan asserted that all of the members condemn untouchability. "We all condemn this, irrespective of party or ideology. We all condemn untouchability, and we are all already 'purified.' There is no need for anyone to purify us again and again," he said.

The Chairman also requested the government to investigate the allegations, and if true, the accused should be punished. "I also request the government that those who have done this wrong should be investigated, apprehended, and punished. There is no second opinion on this," he said. (ANI)