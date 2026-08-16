Congress leaders and workers protested in Kalaburagi condemning the alleged 'purification' of a stage in Haldwani after Mallikarjun Kharge's rally. The issue was raised in Parliament, with Kharge calling it untouchability and BJP assuring a probe.

Congress Protests 'Shuddhikaran' Ritual

Congress leaders and party workers staged a massive protest in Kalaburagi on Monday, condemning the alleged 'shuddhikaran' (purification ritual) conducted at a venue in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, following a public rally addressed by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

This comes after allegations that a "shuddhikaran" (purification) ritual was performed at the Ramlila Maidan stage in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a party rally there on August 8 as part of preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election.

Row Erupts in Parliament

On Thursday, a political storm erupted in Parliament on this issue. Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that while his speech in Haldwani focused solely on public grievances without targeting any community or religion, "people associated with the BJP" subsequently carried out a purification ritual of the stage. "You may have read about this in the newspapers. Is this the way things should happen in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution?" Kharge alleged.

BJP Condemns Incident, Pledges Investigation

Replying to this, Leader of the Upper House JP Nadda condemned the alleged incident while asserting that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities. Nadda also said that the BJP will surely investigate the allegations raised by Mallikarjun Kharge. "What Kharge ji has said is truly a matter of concern--not just for the Congress party, but for all of us. Kharge ji has said that those who did this were BJP people. I want to make it absolutely clear that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities," he said. "However, since you have raised the issue, we will have it investigated. But let me reiterate that the BJP does not support or endorse such activities. It is a matter of regret for all of us," the BJP leader emphasised.

RS LoP Kharge again stood up and said that he does not want to turn the incident into a political issue. "I do not want to turn this into a political issue. I have been in this House for many years, but I have never stood before anyone and pleaded for help by saying that I am an SC or a Dalit. I have the strength to fight, and I fight. But when you practise untouchability against me, you insult and humiliate me," he said.

VP and RS Chairman CP Radhakrishnan also intervened, asserting that all members condemn untouchability and calling for strict action against those found responsible. The Chairman also requested the government to investigate the allegations, and if true, the accused should be punished. (ANI)