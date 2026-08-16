The water level of the Ganga in Varanasi is rising at 6 cm per hour, reaching 64.70 metres. Consequently, the district administration has issued an advisory suspending all boat operations in the river with immediate effect as a safety precaution.

The water level of the Ganga rose at a rate of approximately 6 cm per hour in Varanasi, prompting the district administration to suspend boat operations in the river until further notice.

The water level of the Ganga was recorded at 64.70 metres on Sunday and is continuing to rise rapidly. In view of the rising water level, the Varanasi Police Administration has issued an advisory suspending all boat operations in the Ganga with immediate effect as a precautionary measure.

Administration Issues Advisory

The advisory was issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dashashwamedh Area, Kashi Zone, Varanasi, stating that the suspension would remain in force until further notice. "Today, 16/08/2026, the water level of the Ganges River was recorded at 64.70 meters, and the water level is rising at a rate of approximately 6 cm per hour," the advisory stated.

It said water levels and river conditions were being continuously monitored, and a separate order or notice would be issued regarding the resumption of boat operations once conditions improve.

Monitoring and Safety Measures

The advisory directed all boat operators and concerned persons to strictly follow the instructions issued by the Water Police and adhere to safety precautions.

Meanwhile, the NDRF is continuously monitoring the situation, while the Water Police have also been alerted in view of the rising water level.

The administration said passenger safety remains the top priority and urged all concerned to comply with the advisory. (ANI)