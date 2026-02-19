Top Congress leaders met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Delhi to discuss strategy after a massive win in the state's local body elections. The party secured 64 municipalities, a result hailed by Rahul Gandhi as a victory for the people.

The top Congress leadership on Friday held a key meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his cabinet ministers at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders were present in the meeting. "In the residence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, AICC President Kharge, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal held a key meeting with major leaders from Telangana," Telangana Congress posted on X. ఢిల్లీలోని ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షులు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే గారి నివాసంలో తెలంగాణ ముఖ్య నేతలతో ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షులు ఖర్గే, లోక్ సభ ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ఏఐసీసీ ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి కేసీ వేణుగోపాల్ గార్లు కీలక సమావేశం.#AICCMeeting#RahulGandhiTelangana#TelanganaCongress#PrajaPrabhutvam… pic.twitter.com/1L0GdpKMED — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) February 19, 2026

Congress Secures Dominant Win in Local Body Polls

This comes after Congress MP Manickam Tagore announced that the party has gained control of 64 municipalities in the recently concluded local body elections in Telangana.

The elections were held in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across Telangana on February 11, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.

Leaders Hail 'Historic Comeback'

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Telangana for giving the Congress party a win in the recent state municipal corporation elections, stating that the mandate is a reflection of "people-first policies rooted in social justice, dignity, and inclusive growth". He thanked all the Congress leaders and workers in the state, who worked hard for the party's success in the elections. "The Telangana local body polls win is a clear endorsement of the Congress govt's people-first policies rooted in social justice, dignity, and inclusive growth. Heartfelt thanks to every Congress karyakarta and leader. This victory belongs to you and to the people of Telangana. Our vision of a Prajala Telangana - where progress reaches every family remains unwavering," Gandhi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Tagore also welcomed the party's performance in the Telangana Municipal Elections, saying the results signal a clear mandate and a genuine comeback for the Congress.

In a post on X, Tagore compared the outcome with the party's 2020 showing and described the turnaround as a journey "from disappointment to dominance." He recalled Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's assurance after the 2020 setback that the Congress would rise again with public support, adding that the promise has now been fulfilled. "Telangana Municipal Elections - A Historic Comeback! From disappointment to dominance -- that's the journey of Congress in Telangana. I still remember what Revanth bhai said after the 2020 setback. He promised that Congress would rise again with the blessings of the people -- and today, that promise stands fulfilled. The comeback is real. The mandate is clear. Telangana has chosen development, stability, and Congress once again," Tagore said.

He attributed the victory to the leadership of Revanth Reddy, the coordination of the Congress state chief, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other ministers, and the sustained efforts of grassroots workers who stood firm during difficult times. Tagore said the result was not just an electoral success but a reaffirmation of public faith in progressive and inclusive governance.

Telangana Municipal Election Results at a Glance

According to Tagore, in the final results across 116 municipalities in Telangana, the Congress secured control of 64, while the BRS won 15. As many as 36 municipalities saw a hung verdict, and one went to the opposition, with the BJP failing to win any municipality.

In the ward-wise results, Congress emerged ahead with 1,346 wards, followed by BRS with 723. BJP managed to win 261 wards, while other parties and independents together accounted for 252 wards. (ANI)