Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, reacting to exit polls, expressed confidence in the DMK-led alliance winning in Tamil Nadu and the UDF in Kerala, while conceding tough fights for the party in Assam and Puducherry.

Congress Presidet Mallikarjun Kharge expressed optimism in the DMK led alliance returning to power in Tamil Nadu and the victory of the Congress led UDF in Kerala after Wednesday's exit poll predictions. "Now, some results are showing clearly in some places. Some results have created a bit of confusion. But, to the extent I feel, I have a hope that a clear majority for DMK might come in Tamil Nadu; I have spoken about it there as well. Similarly, in Kerala, our people have already told me that UDFwill come with a majority, " the Congress President said.

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Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Details

According to Axis My India exit poll, the seven-party alliance led by the DMK would get 92-100 seats, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) 98-120 seats and the five-party alliance led by AIADMK would get 22-32 seats. According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those surveyed, the support was 37 per cent for Vijay. However, several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state.

People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led alliance which also includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seatsTamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats.

Tough Battle in Assam and Puducherry

The Congress President conceded that in Assam and Puducherry the Congress faced a tough battle in upsetting the ruling alliance. "In Assam, the Exit Poll is saying that our expected seats are not coming. But I have confidence that we might get more than the figures they are showing. In Pondicherry also, we have fought an equal battle against BJP and the NR party. We have expectations there too, but more or less, there is a tough fight there; let us wait and see for another two days," Kharge said.

Close Fight in West Bengal

Kharge said that Bengal was seeing a close fight between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress but refused to be drawn into a question on wether the Congress would support TMC if they fell short of a majority. "According to the West Bengal Exit Poll or according to our information there, there is a neck-to-neck fight. One piece of our information is that there is a lead for TMC. Secondly, BJP and their other alliance NDA partners are doing a bit of oppression, threatening, and by deploying CRPF against the people, they are trying to give a 'takkar' (tough challenge) to Mamata's TMC," Kharge said.

Speaking on the likelihood of Congress supporting TMC in case of a hung assembly, Kharge said, "We will see; it doesn't look good to say it now, let's wait two days for a clear picture."

Karnataka CM Issue to be Resolved

The Congress President also promised that the confusion on a possible change of CM in Karnataka would be sorted out at the earliest. "We will resolve the state's (Karnataka) confusion as soon as possible. But more than our 'fate', according to our ideology and what we have worked for in the party, Sonia Gandhi takes our decisions. But now that question does not arise at all; already there is a Chief Minister here. If any decision is to be taken by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or us together in the path of change, it will take some time," Kharge said. (ANI)