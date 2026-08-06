Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha over police action against student protestors. The opposition hailed the Chair's direction to convey their feelings to the HM as a victory.

Kharge, Rijiju Clash Over Demand for Amit Shah's Statement

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday hit out at the Government accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of not being ready to give a statement on the police action against student protestors on July 20. Kharge on Thursday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in the House, saying the Opposition was ready for a discussion on the police action against protesters during the July 20 demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge criticised Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over his earlier remarks, cited former Union Minister Arun Jaitley's observations on parliamentary disruptions, and alleged that the government was trying to avoid a discussion. "We only raise genuine questions concerning the country and its 140 crore people. We are asking the Home Minister and the Prime Minister to come to the House. We request the Chair to direct the Home Minister to come and give a statement. We are ready to discuss it. In this very House, Arun Jaitley ji himself said that disruption is a part of Parliamentary Democracy. You can raise any questions that is relevant to the proceedings. But here, when we are asking genuine questions, they are escaping," Kharge later posted on X.

Responding to Kharge, Rijiju said the Leader of the Opposition had not cited any rule while making his demand and could not dictate the proceedings of the House or decide which minister should respond on behalf of the government. "The Leader of the Opposition did not cite any rule. He cannot dictate the Chair. It is the collective responsibility of the government. Congress should also allow new members," Rijiju said.

Opposition Hails Chairman's Direction as 'Victory'

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan then asked Rijiju to convey the sentiments of the Opposition to the Home Minister. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar called the speaker's direction a victory for the opposition, "It's a huge victory for the entire opposition. We were continuously demanding that Amit Shah should come and make a statement on the 20th July lathi charge... Now, finally, the Chair directed Rijiju to convey the feelings of the opposition to the Home Minister... We are eagerly waiting for that reply."

CPI-M MP Dr John Brittas said, "We have been demanding the presence of the Home Minister. He has been consistently avoiding Parliament for almost two weeks. Today, the Chairman gave a direction to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister that the Home Minister be present in the House... We wholeheartedly thank the Chairman for this initiative..."

BJP Accuses Opposition of Disrupting Parliament

However, BJP MP Rekha Sharma accused the opposition of not allowing Parliament to function, "The opposition does not allow work to get done. Every day in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge keeps repeating the same thing... Even Pawan Khera's name was mentioned by Kiren Rijiju, who said that he has not even been able to deliver his maiden speech, yet he comes solely to create a ruckus. Perhaps that is the training he received." (ANI)