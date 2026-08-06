Kerala Police will launch 'My Police Station' on August 15, a new initiative to make stations public-friendly. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also announced cooperation with Tamil Nadu to strengthen 'Operation Toofan' against drug mafias.

My Police Station Initiative

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday announced that the Kerala Police will launch a new initiative titled 'My Police Station' on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. Speaking to reporters, Chennithala stated that the move aims to make police stations public-friendly institutions, describing it as a first-of-its-kind, station-centric initiative in the country. The Keralam Home Minister further mentioned that the initiative also seeks to make police stations more friendly and accessible to the public.

According to the Minister, during the LDF government's tenure, Circle Inspectors were in charge of police stations. However, from August 15 onwards, a Sub Inspector will serve as the Station House Officer (SHO); however, the charge of 64 key police stations will continue to remain with Circle Inspectors. "From August 15, Kerala Police will launch a programme to transform the functioning and appearance of police stations across the state. The new initiative, titled 'My Police Station,' has been conceived to make police stations truly people centric. The programme aims to make police stations the people's own institution and marks a historic transformation. This is the first time in India that such a comprehensive police station centric reform is being introduced. The initiative also seeks to make police stations more friendly and accessible to the public. During the LDF government's tenure, Circle Inspectors were in charge of police stations. From August 15 onwards, the Station House Officer (SHO) will be a Sub Inspector. However, the charge of 64 key police stations will continue to remain with Circle Inspectors," said Ramesh Chennithala.

The "My Police Station" scheme aims to address citizens' issues promptly. Sub-inspectors, including female officers with supervisory powers, will play a crucial role under this scheme. The reform aims to eliminate custodial crimes through a people-friendly approach and reduce delays in petition disposal. A high-tech network from the Home Minister's office to police stations will ensure efficient handling of public grievances, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu to Strengthen 'Operation Toofan'

Earlier, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on July 15 stated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had expressed readiness to deploy more police personnel at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and bring the area under complete police surveillance. Following a meeting with CM Vijay, the Keralam minister said that senior police and administrative officials have been directed to "further strengthen Operation Toofan", extending full support to the initiative aimed at curbing drug abuse. Following a high-level meeting with CM Vijay, Chennithala stated that both states would work in tandem to dismantle drug mafias through enhanced intelligence sharing and border surveillance.

Speaking to the media about the meeting, Ramesh Chennithala said, "Operation Toofan has received the wholehearted support of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. He has expressed his readiness to deploy police personnel along the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border and, at the same time, to facilitate intelligence sharing and information sharing. "Subsequently, he convened a meeting with all senior police officers and secretaries. During the meeting, he directed them to further strengthen Operation Toofan. It was decided to bring the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border completely under police surveillance, ensure mutual sharing of information, and strengthen intelligence exchange."

Expressing his appreciation for the interstate cooperation, Chennithala further said, "I express my special gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for agreeing to join hands with us in this major fight against narcotic drugs. He discussed the matter with me in great detail for nearly half an hour. In the coming days, the Keralam Police and the Tamil Nadu Police will move forward with a strong fight against this mafia by effectively exchanging information and intelligence." (ANI)