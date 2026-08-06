Opposition leaders slammed the UP administration for cancelling venue permissions for Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student rally in Prayagraj, accusing the government of being 'afraid' and trying to suppress youth voices.

Launching a sharp counter-offensive over the sudden revocation of venue permissions for Rahul Gandhi's upcoming student outreach rally, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Thursday slammed the administration, questioning why the government is "afraid" of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme.

Reacting to the administrative hurdles and cancellation of the event's ground booking in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Congress MP asserted that attempting to block the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition from engaging with youth will only amplify public anger and the "battle cry of the students."

Speaking to ANI, Pratapgarhi questioned why the government was "afraid" of the programme, which is aimed at facilitating Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students. "Why is this government afraid of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme? If you stop this programme, you will hear the battle cry of the students. So don't stop Rahul Gandhi from engaging with the students," he said. The Congress MP asserted that the party was determined to organise the event despite the hurdles. "We will hold the programme, you try to stop it," Pratapgarhi said. His remarks come after the booking for the proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj was cancelled, putting the event under uncertainty.

Opposition Parties Join Chorus Against Move

Meanwhile, launching a sharp attack on the administration over the cancellation of the venue booking for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav on Thursday accused the ruling government of suppressing youth voices and deliberately blocking student-centric events. Reacting to the abrupt revocation of permissions for the student outreach event, Yadav alleged that the dispensation is fearful of democratic engagement and is systematically denying platforms to the youth. "This government doesn't want students to hold any programme anywhere..." Dharmendra Yadav told reporters, criticising the administration's restrictions on public gatherings and student interactions.

The cancellation of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' venue has sparked political uproar, with opposition leaders accusing the authorities of acting under political pressure to stifle student dissent and dialogue in Uttar Pradesh.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Thursday launched a sharp critique over ongoing student demonstrations and administrative actions, targeting top leadership regarding the cancellation of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj. Speaking to ANI, Jha expressed solidarity with agitating students, pointing out that the ongoing student protests in Ranchi are a matter of widespread national concern. "Everyone is talking about it. I myself have written about it," Jha said, referring to the unrest in Ranchi. When asked about the abrupt revocation of venue permissions for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student outreach initiative in Prayagraj, the RJD leader redirected the accountability to the top echelons of power, advising reporters to pose the inquiry directly to the highest authorities. "Ask this question to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the UP Chief Minister," Jha stated, underscoring opposition claims of growing suppression of youth voices and democratic dialogues under the ruling dispensation.

Congress Broadens Attack on Government

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling government over the cancellation of the venue booking for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday asserted that the administration is "terrified" of the opposition's rising voice on student welfare and recruitment issues. "The government is terrified and completely rattled by Congress's actions. Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised issues concerning students, particularly regarding the leaking of exam papers. For three weeks, we have been demanding answers in Parliament... This programme is scheduled for Uttar Pradesh, a state where the Ram Mandir issue is currently a major topic", she told ANI.

Responding to reports regarding RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing Gen Z, the Congress MP took a sharp jibe at the ruling establishment, advising him to direct his own party members to fulfil their legislative duties. "He should first engage with leaders from his own party and explain to them that they ought to attend Parliament and answer to the public," Gaikwad added.

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday criticised the withdrawal of venue permission for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, declaring that she failed to understand what the administration was afraid of from this programme. "Don't know what they are afraid of," MP Priyanka Gandhi told reporters. (ANI)