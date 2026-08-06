SP MP Dimple Yadav accused the BJP govt of using the Sambhal violence report to divert attention and divide people before polls. The report, tabled in the UP Assembly, termed the violence a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and named several SP leaders.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Union government and the government of Uttar Pradesh were deliberately raising the issue of the Sambhal violence judicial commission report to divert public attention from protests against the BJP's ideology and create divisions among people ahead of elections.

Speaking to ANI, Dimple accused the government of following a "divide and rule" policy and said the issue was being raised with electoral considerations in mind. "The government is deliberately raising such issues to divert people's attention from the huge protests against the BJP's ideology... They want to divide and rule... These issues are raised keeping the elections in mind and to create division among the people. The unity among the youth has shaken this government..." she said.

Judicial Commission Report Findings

Her remarks came a day after the Judicial Commission's report on the November 2024 Sambhal violence was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The report described the violence as a "pre-planned conspiracy" rather than a spontaneous incident.

According to the report, the bullets that caused the deaths were not fired by the police. It also stated that rioters attempted to loot police weapons during the violence. The commission named and raised questions over the roles of several local leaders, including Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia ur Rahman Barq, Suhail Iqbal, son of SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood, and members of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, including its President Zafar Ali and Secretary Mashhood Ali Farooqui.

BJP Demands Strict Action

After the report was tabled, BJP leaders demanded strict action against those found guilty. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra said the government should act firmly on the commission's findings. "The government must take the strictest possible action based on the findings of the investigation, and I am confident that it will do so," Mishra told ANI.

He further alleged, "Their involvement points to an act of outright treason aimed at spreading anarchy, dividing society, and creating an atmosphere of unrest. This is a grave instance of crime and terrorism, and therefore, such individuals deserve the severest punishment."

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also termed the violence a "massive conspiracy". "It was undoubtedly a massive conspiracy. When the police investigated the matter, reports and statements surfaced widely, and numerous individuals intent on inciting large-scale riots were apprehended. Thus, the full extent of involvement will only become clear after the investigation concludes," Sharma said.

BJP MP Calls for Renaming Roads

During a Special Mention in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Sharma also called for a review of roads and landmarks named after what he described as "aggressors and invaders".

"Roads named after figures like Jahangir or Shahjahan leave one feeling deeply aggrieved. Seeing the names of these aggressors evokes a sense of hostility and brings back painful memories of the era of subjugation," he said.

He further demanded the constitution of a commission to review such names. "I demand the constitution of a commission to rename symbols and monuments associated with these aggressors and to conduct a thorough review of obsolete laws. We should name monuments after the valiant heroes who made supreme contributions to our nation, rather than after aggressors and invaders," Sharma added.

Former UP DGP Welcomes Findings

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh also welcomed the findings of the judicial commission and said the inquiry had cleared the police of responsibility for the deaths during the violence. "In November 2024, severe riots occurred in Sambhal, orchestrated to disrupt a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid... The violence, involving stone-pelting and weapons, resulted in 4 deaths and injuries to the police officers, though the deaths were from crossfire, not police action... A committee led by retired High Court Judge Devendra Kumar Arora, IAS officer Amit Mohan, and former DGP AK Jain investigated," he said.

Referring to the findings of the inquiry, Singh added,"The major names revealed in this were Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq, Suhail Iqbal, advocate Afzal Ali... They came with a conspiracy in mind, and put forth illegitimate demands. The committee praised the police's restraint, recommended strict monitoring but did not call for action against the rioters..."

The judicial commission was constituted to investigate the violence that erupted on November 24, 2024, outside the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the ASI-protected monument. The clashes left four people dead and injured several police personnel. The survey had been ordered following a petition seeking to determine whether the mosque had originally been a temple. (ANI)