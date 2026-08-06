The Uttar Pradesh government, on CM Yogi Adityanath's directions, has given ₹4 lakh each to the kin of six people who died in a house collapse in Pratapgarh due to heavy rains. A total of ₹26.20 lakh has been disbursed as immediate relief.

The Uttar Pradesh government has released financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent rain-related tragedy in Pratapgarh, following directions issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Acting on the Chief Minister's instructions, the Pratapgarh District Magistrate handed over ₹4 lakh each to kin of the deceased. A total of ₹26.20 lakh has been disbursed as ex gratia assistance to the affected families as part of the state's immediate relief measures. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure that all those injured in the incident receive proper and timely medical treatment. The district administration has been instructed to provide every possible assistance to the victims and monitor their condition closely.

Details of the Pratapgarh Tragedy

The financial assistance came because of a devastating rain-related accident in Pratapgarh, where monsoon showers led to the collapse of a century-old house, killing six members of a family, including two infants. The lone survivor, a 28-year-old man, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment. The tragedy was one of several rain-related incidents reported across Uttar Pradesh, where heavy rainfall also caused wall collapses and other accidents, pushing the statewide death toll to nine.

CM Orders Swift Relief and Medical Care

Officials said the compensation was released on priority to provide immediate financial support to the bereaved families. The District Magistrate personally handed over the cheques to the next of kin in accordance with the Chief Minister's directions.

The state government has also instructed the local administration to remain in constant touch with the affected families and ensure that no lapse occurs in extending relief or medical care. Health officials have been directed to provide the best possible treatment to those injured.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the families and said that the welfare of the victims is a priority. He also directed officials to continue monitoring the situation in rain-affected districts and respond swiftly to any emergency.

Monsoon Dangers Highlighted

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by the monsoon season in Uttar Pradesh, where prolonged rainfall often weakens old structures and increases the risk of house collapses, wall cave-ins and other weather-related accidents. Authorities have urged residents living in vulnerable buildings to remain cautious and follow advisories issued by the district administration.