On World Day Against Child Labour, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called for renewed efforts to eliminate child labour, terming it a social injustice. He highlighted challenges in child health, education, and nutrition affecting their future.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday called for renewed efforts to eliminate child labour in India, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by children in health, education, and nutrition. In a post shared on X, Kharge wrote, "Every child has the right to health, education, protection and a childhood free from exploitation. Child labour is not merely an economic issue; it is a social injustice that robs children of their future."

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Every child has the right to health, education, protection and a childhood free from exploitation. Child labour is not merely an economic issue; it is a social injustice that robs children of their future. The enactment of the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986… pic.twitter.com/xLow3TNH71 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 12, 2026

Setbacks and Persistent Challenges

He noted that while the enactment of the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986, helped reduce child labour across the country, recent legal amendments, cuts in child protection budgets, and the long-term socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed some children back into exploitative labour.

Alarming Health and Education Data

Kharge also cited alarming data on child health and education. According to NFHS-6, 29.3% of children are stunted, 31.8% are underweight, and 19% are wasted, exposing persistent nutritional challenges.

Kharge added that educational outcomes are equally worrying, with a NITI Aayog report showing that in rural India, 42% of Class 6 students, 36% of Class 7 students, and 29% of Class 8 students cannot read a Class 2-level text.

"Similarly, 64% of Class 6 students, 59% of Class 7 students and 54% of Class 8 students are unable to perform basic mathematical division, exposing deep gaps in learning outcomes," he added.

"Economic growth alone has neither been sufficient nor inclusive enough to ease the hardships faced by millions of families, often forcing children into work instead of school," Kharge further wrote.

A Call for Collective Action

On the occasion of the World Day Against Child Labour, Kharge urged collective action, stating, "Let us renew our collective commitment to protect every child's right to learn, grow and thrive, and work towards eliminating child labour from India once and for all."

About World Day Against Child Labour

World Day Against Child Labour, observed annually on June 12, highlights the urgent need to eliminate child exploitation and protect children's rights globally.

Established by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2002, the day brings together governments, unions, and civil society to ensure every child can grow up safe and educated. (ANI)