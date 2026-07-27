Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin held a roadshow in Patna supporting BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha for the Bankipur bypoll. The leaders expressed confidence in winning the seat, a BJP stronghold, against Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor.

CM Expresses Confidence in Victory Addressing the gathering during the roadshow, CM Choudhary expressed confidence of a big win for the NDA. "The people of Bihar stand with the NDA and the BJP, and this time too, Neeraj Sinha will win the Bankipur seat by a massive margin while contesting under the 'Lotus' symbol...BJP workers in Bihar work tirelessly throughout the year. I am absolutely confident that the people of Bankipur stand firmly with the BJP," CM Choudhary said. Nabin Touts Public Support BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the turnout reflected public support for the party and its development agenda. "Today, amidst my family, I am certainly receiving their blessings. I am fully confident that the same trust and support that the NDA and BJP have consistently received here are now clearly visible for BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha as well. This election will undoubtedly further strengthen the 'double-engine' government," he told ANI.He added that the massive crowd was proof of people's faith. "The massive crowd of people seen here today is a testament to this. It clearly reflects the public's trust and support, as well as their faith in our commitment to development...Neeraj Sinha ji is a dedicated party worker and a Mandal President...Under his leadership, the development of both Bankipur and Bihar will receive a strong boost," he added.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin on Monday held a roadshow in Patna in support of BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha for the upcoming Bankipur Assembly bypoll. Sinha is facing Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor in the seat, a traditional BJP stronghold.The polling for the seat is scheduled to take place on July 30, and the counting of votes will be on August 3. The by-election for the Bankipur seat was necessitated following the resignation of Nitin Nabin from the Bihar Legislative Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March.Addressing the gathering during the roadshow, CM Choudhary expressed confidence of a big win for the NDA. "The people of Bihar stand with the NDA and the BJP, and this time too, Neeraj Sinha will win the Bankipur seat by a massive margin while contesting under the 'Lotus' symbol...BJP workers in Bihar work tirelessly throughout the year. I am absolutely confident that the people of Bankipur stand firmly with the BJP," CM Choudhary said.BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the turnout reflected public support for the party and its development agenda. "Today, amidst my family, I am certainly receiving their blessings. I am fully confident that the same trust and support that the NDA and BJP have consistently received here are now clearly visible for BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha as well. This election will undoubtedly further strengthen the 'double-engine' government," he told ANI.He added that the massive crowd was proof of people's faith. "The massive crowd of people seen here today is a testament to this. It clearly reflects the public's trust and support, as well as their faith in our commitment to development...Neeraj Sinha ji is a dedicated party worker and a Mandal President...Under his leadership, the development of both Bankipur and Bihar will receive a strong boost," he added.