MP CM Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 3,308 crore to over 82.7 lakh farmers under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana in Khandwa. At the Balram Krishi Mahotsav, he urged farmers to adopt modern farming and announced a new Police Battalion for the district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 3,308 crore to the bank accounts of over 82.7 lakh farmers across the state under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana during the Balram Krishi Mahotsav held in Khandwa district on Monday. During the event, the Chief Minister also visited an exhibition showcasing advanced agricultural technologies and interacted with farmers.

CM's Vision for a Prosperous Agricultural Sector

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state government is continuously working to increase farmers' income, make agriculture more profitable, and modernise the farming sector. He described the Balram Krishi Mahotsav as not merely an event but a comprehensive campaign to connect farmers with modern technology, scientific agriculture, and a prosperous future.

Call for Modern and Sustainable Farming

The Chief Minister urged farmers to adopt improved agricultural practices, including soil testing before cultivation, reducing excessive use of chemical fertilisers, and shifting towards natural and organic farming. He also encouraged crop diversification, saying farmers should cultivate multiple crops instead of relying on a single crop to improve productivity and income.

Khandwa Hailed as an Agricultural Model

Praising Khandwa's agricultural potential, the CM said the district's fertile black soil was as valuable as gold and had enabled farmers to produce high-value crops. He added that Khandwa has emerged as a model district in agriculture, water conservation, and environmental protection, with its farmers setting new benchmarks through innovation and entrepreneurship.

Commitment to Farmer Welfare

Highlighting the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several decisions have been taken to benefit farmers. Calling farmers the nation's food providers, he said the government holds them in the highest regard and noted that beneficiary farmers receive Rs 4,000 directly into their bank accounts under the Samman Nidhi scheme. The Chief Minister further stressed that the state is observing 2026 as "Krishak Kalyan Varsh" (Farmer Welfare Year) with the resolve to double farmers' income. Referring to Lord Balaram as a deity associated with agriculture, he said Balram Krishi Mahotsavs are being organised across different regions of Madhya Pradesh to promote scientific and modern farming practices.

Development Initiatives and New Announcements

The Chief Minister also said development works are progressing rapidly at the sacred site of Dadaji Dhuniwale in Khandwa. Referring to various welfare initiatives, he said that under the leadership of PM Modi, over 80 crore people are receiving free food grains while eligible families in rural and urban areas are being provided free housing. On the occasion, CM Yadav also announced a Police Battalion in Khandwa and said tenders for the construction of the Mundi-Khandwa Road would be issued before September 15. (ANI)