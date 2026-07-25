Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge slammed the Centre for its delayed response to NEET irregularities, saying it woke from a 'deep slumber'. He noted students were called 'cockroaches' before Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan finally resigned.

Karnataka Home Minister, Priyank Kharge, on Saturday launched a scathing attack at the centre, saying that the youth was demonised, accused of receiving foreign funding, and infamously referred to as "cockroaches" who should be sprayed with insecticide.

'Govt Woke from Deep Slumber'

Addressing a press conference, Kharge said that the Central government has finally woken up from a "deep slumber" three months after the irregularities came to light. He "The government has finally woken up from its deep slumber after three months. The NEET examination was conducted on May 3. On May 18, the authorities officially admitted that the question paper had been leaked. A re-examination was held on June 23. By then, many students had already secured admission to B.Sc. and M.Sc. courses. 21 students have died by suicide, and hundreds have taken to the streets in protest," he said.

He further noted that protesting students were accused of receiving food, water, and funds from foreign countries, and were even subjected to 'cockroach' remarks before the government held discussions with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). He also criticised Dharmendra Pradhan for writing a "four-paged love letter", stating that his resignation comes to ensure that the anti-national forces do not unite. "When students protested, they were accused of receiving foreign funding. They were even accused of getting food and water from foreign countries. They were called 'cockroaches', and it was said they should be killed using insecticide spray. After three months, the Central leaders held negotiations three times. They agreed to the resignation and a compensation of Rs 1 crore. In his resignation, he has written a four-page 'love letter.' He has written that he resigned to ensure that anti-national forces do not unite," he said.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns, Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge

Pradhan's resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers owing to widespread student-led protests across the nation over the NEET paper leak.

Pradhan's resignation was accepted with immediate effect, and Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolio along with the Education Ministry charge. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio," an official release by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated. (ANI)