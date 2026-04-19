Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre over the delimitation and women's reservation bills, urging the BJP to stop "false propaganda." He accused PM Modi of misrepresenting the Opposition's stand on the matter.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the delimitation issue and the implementation of women's reservation, urging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in centre not to spread "false propaganda".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the issue, Kharge said the delimitation Bill was against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and states going for elections, adding that opposition parties had collectively opposed it. He said, "The Delimitation Bill is against SC/ST, against the states which are going for elections. That's why all parties decided to take steps."

Kharge on Women's Reservation Bill

Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misrepresenting the Opposition's stand on the women's reservation. "But Modi is saying that the Women's Reservation Bill is defeated. The Women's Reservation Bill is different, and the new delimitation bill is different. We passed the Women's Reservation bill in 2023 itself. And Modi ji himself congratulated all parties for the unanimity. And all people unanimously voted and passed," he said.

Questioning the delay in implementation, Kharge asked, "Why did he keep it in cold storage for 30 months? I want to ask. He did not do it. Not only that, but he has not notified that bill. The bill, which was passed in 2023, was not notified; only on the 16th night, at 3 o'clock, he notified. It means that the bill was not in existence, but still, he brought an amendment. To which bill? I want to ask."

'BJP doesn't respect women'

"So, he is playing to the gallery, just as he is playing that I am for women and only the opposition parties are against it. Therefore, I condemn it," Kharge added.

Recalling the history of the legislation, Kharge added, "In 2010 itself, this bill we brought, but it was unfortunately defeated in the lower house. And after that, again we cooperated in 2023, and that was passed. Why did he not implement it? That is our question. The most cunning party is the BJP. They don't respect women. And the philosophy or ideology in which they believe, it is horrible. They themselves say Shudras and women should not be respected. And women should be kept away from any political power, even economic power, or even from any activities."

"Congress itself, when Motilal Nehru ji was there, they passed the resolution. Sarojini Naidu was our first lady president. So we are, and our party is led by powerful ladies like Indira Gandhi ji, like Sonia Gandhi ji," he further stated.

He concluded by urging the ruling party not to spread "false propaganda", saying, "They should not unnecessarily blame false propaganda. So what they are doing, for that I condemn it."

Opposition Votes Against Amendment Bill

On April 17, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill. During the three-day Special Session from April 16 to April 18, multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill.

Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal, also participated in the discussion. The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process. (ANI)