Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi of a conspiracy to disenfranchise youth by "quietly altering the rules in Form 6." He said the BJP fears young voters and praised Rahul Gandhi for raising issues of duplicate voters.

Kharge Accuses PM Modi of 'Conspiracy' to Disenfranchise Youth

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Prime Minister has attempted to conspiratorially disenfranchise the youth by "quietly altering the rules in Form 6".

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in New Delhi today, he recalled that in 1988, late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi lowered the legal age to cast a vote from 21 to 18 to empower the youth, whereas PM Modi hatched a conspiracy against GenZ. "In December 1988, the then Prime Minister of this very country, Late Rajiv Gandhi ji, had lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 to empower the youth. And then there is Prime Minister Modi, who is so angry with GenZ that he has hatched a plan to systematically disenfranchise the youth. He has quietly gotten the rules of Form 6 changed. This is completely illegal," he said.

Further criticising the ruling party, Kharge said that the BJP is fearful that the youth of the country will oust them from power. He reiterated that the Congress stands firm and will not allow "any dictator" to destroy democracy and the right to vote. "This is entirely illegal. They failed to provide jobs, and now they do not even want to grant the right to vote. They are gripped by the fear that the youth will ask questions and oust them from power. However, this right was not received as charity; millions have made sacrifices for it. No matter how many conspiracies people like Modi and Shah hatch, the Congress will not let them succeed. This democracy and the right to vote are our legacy, nurtured with blood and sweat; we will not allow any dictator to destroy them," he said.

Kharge added, "Our fight is not against any specific party, institution, or individual; rather, it is a battle to safeguard the rights of India's voters, the Constitution, and the country's democratic system."

Kharge Praises Rahul Gandhi, Criticises Election Commission

Furthermore, Kharge praised Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for raising such a serious issue, which has now proven to be correct. He maintained that had the Election Commission acted on evidence regarding duplicate voters and doubtful addresses, its credibility would have remained intact. "I would like to take this opportunity to commend Rahul Gandhi, as the issues he raised early on have proven to be factually correct. A fact now acknowledged by the people of the country. Rahul Gandhi raised serious questions backed by documents and voter data regarding the Mahadevapura, Aland, Haryana, and Maharashtra cases," he said.

"Had the Election Commission shown even a modicum of seriousness regarding the facts presented, concerning duplicate voters, doubtful addresses, large numbers of voters registered at a single address, and Form-6 entries, it would not be in the dock today, and its credibility would have remained intact. I also wish to congratulate all those party workers who staged protests at the block, district, and state levels at the mere call of Rahul Gandhi," he added.

The Congress party has been vociferous in its protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, especially in light of a report that cited divisions withing the commission over the SIR process. On Wednesday, the Congress and other opposition parties will meet and decide a joint strategy to take this protest further. (ANI)