Two MHA officials, a senior accountant and an accountant, were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly seeking bribes to facilitate an association's pending FCRA registration. The MHA confirmed the arrests and stated an investigation is in progress.

Acting on specific information received by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Special Cell of Delhi Police, in coordination with central agencies, has apprehended two of its officials for allegedly seeking illegal gratification from an association in return for facilitating its pending registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the ministry said on Tuesday.

The two officials, a senior accountant and an accountant, were apprehended in New Delhi on September 28 following specific information. One of the officials is presently posted in the Foreigners Division of the MHA, while the other, presently posted in a Pay and Accounts Office, had earlier served in the Foreigners Division.

MHA Confirms Bribery Allegations

As per the MHA, "the two officials had allegedly approached an association and sought illegal gratification in return for facilitating its pending FCRA registration."

In a statement, the MHA said the "preliminary questioning indicates that they were in contact with certain associations for facilitating their registration and renewal instead of illegal gratification." It further said that the investigation is in progress.

The MHA made it clear that it has zero tolerance towards corruption, and appropriate legal as well as departmental action is being taken in the matter.

About the FCRA

"All FCRA-related services are delivered online through the FCRA portal, and no intermediary, agent or individual is authorised to facilitate any FCRA service," said the ministry.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 regulates foreign contribution and foreign hospitality to ensure that associations function in a manner consistent with the values of a sovereign, democratic Republic, and that such acceptance is not used for activities detrimental to the national interest. The FCRA governs how domestic individuals, NGOs, associations, and companies receive and use money or funds from foreign sources. (ANI)