Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khalistanis protest in Canada's Toronto, openly threaten Indian diplomats (WATCH)

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently emphasized that it is incorrect to perceive his government as being lenient towards Khalistan supporters and terrorists within the nation. The latest Khalistani protest outside the Indian Consulate in Toronto, where open threats were made against Indian diplomats, proves otherwise.

    Khalistanis protest in Canada's Toronto, openly threaten Indian diplomats (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    The Indian Consulate in Toronto was once again the site of protests by Khalistani supporters. They arrived in large numbers with flags and raised slogans. Members of the Indian community with national flags countered the Khalistani protesters. Despite concerns raised by New Delhi, photos of Indian diplomats were splashed on posters mounted on trucks and branded as "killers" by the Khalistani protesters.

    The protestors accused the Indian government of being complicit in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an individual wanted in multiple cases as a declared terrorist in India. This, despite the Canadian authorities making it abundantly clear that threatening of diplomats is unacceptable.

    A group aligned with the pro-Khalistani movement had organized a pro-Khalistan rally outside the Indian High Commission in Ottawa on July 8.

    During the demonstration, the protestors prominently displayed Khalistani flags and chanted slogans advocating for 'Khalistan.' They started their march from the suburbs of Toronto and eventually gathered in front of the Indian consulate, where they encountered approximately 50 individuals supporting the Indian government.

    Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, had previously raised concerns about acts of violence targeting diplomatic premises and threats against Indian diplomats in discussions with counterparts in London.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Thursday that Canada has consistently taken strong measures against terrorism and will continue to do so. He emphasized that it is inaccurate to perceive his government as being lenient towards supporters of Khalistan or terrorists in the country.

    Earlier, on June 3, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly had said in a statement that her country takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. "Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable,” she said. Despite this, the Khalistanis went ahead and openly threatened the diplomats and raised anti-India slogans.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR many roads waterlogged Yellow alert issued for Sunday gcw

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, many roads waterlogged; 'Yellow alert' issued for Sunday

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 607 9 July 2023: Check the winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 607 9 July 2023: Check the winning ticket HERE

    Left sympathiser spews vitriol against Sindhu Sooryakumar, ex-judge gets slammed by media and netizens

    Left sympathiser spews vitriol against Sindhu Sooryakumar, ex-judge gets slammed by media and netizens

    Kerala news LIVE 9 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Relief to Kerala as intensity of rain declines; No alert issued for today

    Agnipath scheme may undergo massive changes; 50 percent Agniveers likely to be retained

    Agnipath scheme may undergo massive changes; 50 per cent Agniveers likely to be retained

    Recent Stories

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR many roads waterlogged Yellow alert issued for Sunday gcw

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, many roads waterlogged; 'Yellow alert' issued for Sunday

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, 9 July: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 9 July: Check cost per litre in your city

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 607 9 July 2023: Check the winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 607 9 July 2023: Check the winning ticket HERE

    Left sympathiser spews vitriol against Sindhu Sooryakumar, ex-judge gets slammed by media and netizens

    Left sympathiser spews vitriol against Sindhu Sooryakumar, ex-judge gets slammed by media and netizens

    Kerala news LIVE 9 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Relief to Kerala as intensity of rain declines; No alert issued for today

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon