Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khalistanis heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US (WATCH)

    Two Sikh men, reportedly belonging to the pro-Khalistani Sikhs for Justice outfit, heckled the former Congress party president and raised slogans. The protesters accused Rahul of belonging to the party that was a trader of the 1984 genocide.

    Khalistanis heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Khalistan flags were raised during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a gathering of Indian diaspora in Santa Clara, California. 

    Two Sikh men, reportedly belonging to the pro-Khalistani Sikhs for Justice outfit, heckled the former Congress party president and raised slogans. The protesters accused Rahul of belonging to the party that was a trader of the 1984 genocide.

    Gandhi was speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara on Tuesday.

    An unperturbed Gandhi smiled in response to sloganeering and said: "Welcome, welcome ... nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan".

    The 52-year-old former Congress president then joined his supporters in the audience and responded with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans.

    "The interesting thing about us, about the Congress party is that we have affection towards everybody. If someone wants to come and say something regardless of what they are saying, we are happy to listen to them.

    "We are not going to get angry, we are not going to get aggressive. We will nicely listen to it. In fact, we will be affectionate to them, will be loving to them. Because that's our nature," he said.

    Sharing a clip of the incident on Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote: "Rahul Gandhi heckled for the 1984 Sikh genocide (unleashed by the Congress), in America...aisi nafrat ki aag lagayi thi, jo ab tak nahi bujhi (the fire of hatred you ignited is still burning strong)."

    Reacting to Malviya's jibe, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate asked him why he was supporting the pro-Khalistan elements to oppose Gandhi.

    "If you had listened further, you would have found out how the people raised Bharat Jodo slogan to give a reply to those Khalistani slogans. You also take the Tiranga and say 'Bharat Jodo'. Believe me, a traitor like you will also feel good," she tweeted.

    Gandhi leader arrived here on Tuesday on a three-city US tour during which he will interact with the Indian diaspora and meet American lawmakers.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala HC dismisses Kitex MD plea to bring back Arikomban to state anr

    Kerala HC dismisses Kitex MD's plea to bring back Arikomban to state

    Support ordinance against Delhi govt', says Congress leader as CM Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Support ordinance against Delhi govt', says Congress leader as CM Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi

    Cant arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan, no evidence to support wrestlers' claim: Delhi Police snt

    Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief Brij Bhushan wrong, probe underway: Delhi Police

    IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru 10 other Karnataka districts predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital gcw

    IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru, 10 other Karnataka districts; predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital

    Opinion Made in China passenger jet C919 takes flight, time for Made in India variant?

    Made in China passenger jet takes flight, time for India to build its own?

    Recent Stories

    Tata Motors the only Indian company in Global Automaker Ratings 2022 gcw

    Tata Motors the only Indian company in Global Automaker Ratings 2022

    Kerala HC dismisses Kitex MD plea to bring back Arikomban to state anr

    Kerala HC dismisses Kitex MD's plea to bring back Arikomban to state

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury bags which role in film? ADC

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury bags which role in film?

    Support ordinance against Delhi govt', says Congress leader as CM Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Support ordinance against Delhi govt', says Congress leader as CM Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi

    Cant arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan, no evidence to support wrestlers' claim: Delhi Police snt

    Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief Brij Bhushan wrong, probe underway: Delhi Police

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon