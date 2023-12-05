Lakhbir Singh Rode, nephew of Bhindranwale, dies in Pakistan: Report

Nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, Lakhbir Singh Rode was involved in carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab. He was been listed as an "individual terrorist" by India and was also booked in cases under the UAPA by the NIA.

Lakhbir Singh Rode, chief of the banned outfits Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation, died in Pakistan. He was 72 years old. Rode was designated a 'individual terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and was residing in Pakistan after escaping India. Rode, one of the accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Kanishka, has died due to a heart attack as per the media reports.

He was the nephew of the slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Lakhbir Singh’s brother and former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode confirmed the news of his death.

Lakhbir Singh worked closely with Pakistan-based ISI to disrupt peace in India. He was behind the tiffin bomb modules that were busted by the Punjab Police in recent years. Lakhbir Singh was also the key conspirator of the Ludhiana Court blast of 2021.

Earlier this year in October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Punjab’s Mohali had ordered to requisition of land belonging to Lakhbir Singh under Section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The raids took place in Moga, Punjab.

The anti-terror agency's action came as it was investigating six cases against Rode for his active involvement in terror-related activities between 2021 and 2023. Rode was the head of the banned outfit International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and was designated as a terrorist by the government.

In March 2002, India banned ISYF under the Prevention of Terrorist Activities Act (POTA). It was also banned by the UK in 2001 after which the outfit changed its name to Sikh Federation-UK.

