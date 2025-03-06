Khalistani extremists block car, try to heckle Jaishankar in London, tear Indian flag (WATCH)

Pro-Khalistan protestors staged a demonstration outside the venue where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a discussion held by Chatham House on Wednesday (UK local time).

A group of Khalistani extremists on Thursday attempted to heckle and attack External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar as he was leaving in a car after attending an event at the Chatham House think tank in London.

The protestors had gathered outside the building, holding flags and speakers as they sloganeered.

During his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom, EAM Jaishankar had held discussions with UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and several other senior leaders.

A video of the incident, shows the man aggressively rushing towards the minister's convoy while officers initially appeared hesitant to act. The protester can be seen tearing the tricolour as others shouted slogans. However, moments later, the police moved in and took him and other extremists away.

Another video surfaced showing Khalistani extremists protesting outside the venue where Jaishankar was participating in a discussion. The footage captures them waving flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

In his meeting with UK's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday, Jaishankar noted that the two leaders held discussions on areas such as flow of talent and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle "trafficking and extremism".

He said on X (formerly Twitter), "A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people to people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism."

Earlier in January, a group of pro-Khalistan extremists had gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to stage a protest.

They had also previously stormed a cinema in the London town of Harrow and attempted to stop the screening of the Kangana Ranaut starrer film "Emergency".

When asked about the destructions being caused by Khalistani forces in some UK theatres screening 'Emergency', MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable".

He added, "We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for their safety and welfare. We expect the UK side to take strong appropriate action in this matter".

Notably, in 2023, the Indian High Commission in London faced a violent attack by Khalistani supporters who were attempting to further the cause of Khalistan, advocating for the secession of the state of Punjab from India, as alleged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to the NIA, the attacks in London were perpetrated in retaliation to the action taken by Punjab police against Amritpal Singh, Chief of Waris Punjab De, with the objective of influencing the crackdown on the outfit and its leader.

