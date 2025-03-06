Khalistani terrorist with ISI links arrested in UP during joint operation; recovers explosives and arms

A Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist with alleged links to Pakistan’s ISI was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police in Kaushambi. Identified as Lajar Masih from Punjab, he was found in possession of explosives, illegal arms, and forged documents.

Kaushambi: In a joint operation conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police, an alleged "active terrorist" associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and suspected of having ties to Pakistan's ISI was arrested in Kaushambi district early Thursday morning, officials reported.

The accused, Lajar Masih, hailing from Kurlian village in the Ramdas area of Amritsar, Punjab, was apprehended at approximately 3:20 am. The operation took place in the Kokhraj police station limits of Kaushambi, according to Additional Director General of Police (UP STF, Law and Order) Amitabh Yash.

"As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives," Yash said.

The ADG further stated that the Uttar Pradesh STF recovered explosive materials and illegal weapons from the arrested terrorist. Among the seized items were three active hand grenades, two functional detonators, a foreign-made pistol, and 13 foreign-manufactured cartridges.

Additionally, authorities confiscated a white-colored explosive powder, an Aadhaar card listing a Ghaziabad address, and a mobile phone without a SIM card from his possession.

