Jaishankar says Kashmir issue mostly solved, waiting for return of 'stolen' part from Pakistan (WATCH)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke on Wednesday about Kashmir and the steps taken by the Indian government, such as removing Article 370, restoring growth and economic activity and holding elections which saw high turnout. He also spoke about the views of BRICS member countries regarding the use of dollar in the international economy.

He delivered the remarks while speaking at the Chatham House.

On being asked about the issues of Kashmir, EAM Jaishankar said, "In Kashmir, we have done a good job solving most of it. I think removing Article 370 was one step. Then, restoring growth, economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two. Holding elections, which were done with a very high turnout, was step number three. I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is on the illegal Pakistani occupation. When that's done, I assure you, Kashmir solved."

EAM Jaishankar also spoke on several other issues. These included relationship with China, internationalisation of Rupee, the role of dollar currency in the international economy and the position of BRICS countries around it.

"I don't think there's any policy on our part to replace the dollar. As I said, at the end of the day, the dollar as the reserve currency is the source of international economic stability. And right now, what we want in the world is more economic stability, not less. I would also say in all honesty, I don't think there's a unified BRICS position on this. I think BRICS members and now that we have more members have very diverse positions on this matter. So the suggestion or the assumption that somewhere there is a united BRICS position against the dollar I think is not borne out by facts. To me it's kind of deterministic that there is multi-polarity, multi-polarity has to translate itself into a currency multi-polarity. It doesn't have to."

He further added, "We do believe today that working with the United States and strengthening the international financial system, economic system, is actually what should be the priority. So I think that both the strategic assessment as well as our sense of what is required today by the international economy. Will really guide our thinking on this matter."

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9 to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas, including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

