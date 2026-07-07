AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema slammed Punjab Congress for infighting, claiming 'everyone wants to be CM'. He also voiced confidence in AAP's 2027 win. State Congress chief Raja Warring, however, downplayed any rift, asserting party unity.

AAP Slams Congress Infighting

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress over the reported infighting within its Punjab unit, alleging that there was no discipline in the party. Speaking to ANI, Cheema claimed that Congress leaders were focused on becoming the Chief Minister rather than strengthening the organisation. "There is no discipline in the Congress party. Everyone in Congress wants to become the CM," he said.

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Expressing confidence in the AAP's electoral prospects, Cheema said the party would register a "big win" in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. "In 2027, the Aam Aadmi Party will register a big win in Punjab," he added.

Congress Reaffirms Unity Amid Rift

Meanwhile, amid a rift within the Punjab Congress, the party's state chief Amarinder Raja Warring has reaffirmed full unity within the party ranks on Tuesday, saying that it is normal for a few leaders to not be able to attend the PPCC meet, seeing how some of them already had planned engagements. "Someone says that three-four zilla presidents did not come, they are gone for Amarnath Yatra, you can call them and ask them. The way this meeting has happened, atleast one or two people would not be able to attend. People are asking for masala, but I can't give masala as there isn't anything to say," Warring told reporters after the meeting.

"All the leaders will address the media together, in a show of unity, will be there on one stage, all the leaders of Punjab Congress," Warring added.

Warring's comments come right after Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress MP and former Punjab CM, decided to skip the meet, and is set to reach Delhi with a group of loyalists to raise objections to the leadership choices of the Congress high command for its state unit.

"We held a meeting with the leaders, and we discussed the future course of action. Many senior leaders and former ministers also came to meet Bhupesh Baghel ji; there have been continuous interactions. Discussions are underway regarding future strategies," Warring said. (ANI)