Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed confidence in defeating the opposition's 'corrupt politics', awaiting final results. He slammed the CPM and Congress for their 'arrogance'. Early trends show UDF leading over LDF in the state.

Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said the party will wait for the election results before making any formal comments, while asserting confidence that voters will reject what he termed as the "divisive and corrupt politics" of the opposition.

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Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said that in a democracy, no political party can predetermine the outcome of elections, taking a swipe at the CPM and the Congress for what he described as their "arrogance."

"We will wait for the election results. The results will come out by midday today, and we will then comment at that point. We are in a democracy. No political party can decide the fate of another political party," he said.

Targeting the opposition parties, he added, "This is typical arrogance of the CPM and the Congress, where they think somehow that they will decide what the people will do. That is not at all correct. This is a democracy. This is not China or Russia."

Expressing confidence in the electorate, the BJP leader said that the people of Kerala would vote against corruption and divisive politics.

"I am very confident that the divisive politics of the INDI alliance will be defeated. The corruption of the INDI alliance parties will be defeated, and people will choose to put their state on a track of corruption-free governance," he added.

Early Trends Show UDF Lead

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has gained a significant advantage over LDF, leading in 52 seats with the alliance leader, the Congress, gaining leads on 49 seats. The LDF has taken the lead on 21 seats with CPI (M) leading on 41 seats.

UDF Gains Edge in Malappuram

Malappuram district in Keralam witnessing a clear early edge for the United Democratic Front (UDF) as counting trends emerge from multiple constituencies, though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is putting up a fight in select seats.

In Kondotty, UDF candidate T P Ashraf Ali leads by 89 votes. In Eranad, P K Basheer is ahead by 41 votes, while in Nilambur, Aryadan Shoukath holds a 79-vote lead. Wandoor sees A P Anil Kumar ahead by 65 votes. (ANI)