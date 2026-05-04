Shashi Tharoor called the UDF's Keralam Assembly Election 2026 win a "historic" and "tremendous" victory. He said the mandate, which could see the UDF cross 100 seats, reflected a desire for change after 10 years of LDF rule.

'Historic' Mandate for UDF

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday termed the Keralam Assembly Election 2026 verdict a "historic" and "tremendous" mandate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), as trends indicated a sweeping victory and a return to power after a decade.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters here, Tharoor said the scale of the win had exceeded expectations and reflected a strong desire for political change among voters. "It's a historic day for us. It's a tremendous victory... even greater than we had expected. We are looking at an amazing result in Kerala, conceivably over 100 seats," Tharoor said. He noted that the outcome could mark a significant shift in India's political landscape, adding that the Left's decline in Kerala would signal the end of its last major stronghold. "In some ways, it is a closing of a big chapter in India's democratic political history," he remarked.

The Congress-led UDF has crossed the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly, with early trends showing it comfortably ahead of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The verdict is being seen as a decisive rejection of the LDF's 10-year tenure, marked by anti-incumbency sentiment and governance concerns.

A Call for Transformation and Governance

Tharoor emphasised that the mandate represents a call for transformation and better governance in the state. "Our focus must be on good governance, on transformation, on changing the narrative which has been disappointing over the last 10 years," he said.

Highlighting concerns over unemployment and migration, he added that the new government must prioritise job creation and economic growth. "We want a Kerala where investors will come, businesses will grow, and our young people will have opportunities instead of leaving the state," he said.

Tharoor on Chief Ministerial Speculation

On speculation about the chief ministerial face, Tharoor ruled himself out, stating, "I'm an MP in Delhi and I'll continue to be that... there is no shortage of capable leaders for the High Command to choose from." He added that the leadership decision would be taken by the party's central leadership in due course.

Tharoor also acknowledged that while anti-incumbency played a role, voters had responded positively to the UDF's message of change and development. "People have clearly signalled their determination to have a change," he said.

Counting is underway across key states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, with tight security arrangements in place as results continue to unfold. (ANI)