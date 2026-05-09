Following UDF's win, Congress leaders state that discussions for the Keralam CM post will begin this evening. The party high command will consult MLAs and allies, with a final decision expected by Sunday. VD Satheesan is a key frontrunner.

Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph on Saturday said that discussions regarding the selection of the next Keralam Chief Minister "will begin in the evening," as internal consultations within the party and alliance continue. Talking to reporters, he said the meetings have not yet commenced and are scheduled to begin later in the day. "The meetings will begin only in the evening. I had noticed all the demonstrations. When I arrived yesterday, I received a warm welcome," Joseph said.

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Earlier today, voicing the same opinions, Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the final decision on the Chief Ministerial face in Keralam is likely to be announced either by this evening or Sunday, as the Congress high command continues consultations following the United Democratic Front's (UDF) sweeping victory in the Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said the party leadership would take a decision based on consultations with MLAs and coalition partners rather than public displays of support through posters and hoardings. "The final decision will come out either this evening or tomorrow. The party High Command will not consider the number of hoardings but the opinion of the MLAs and coalition partners. Tomorrow the final decision will come," he said.

Frontrunners Emerge After UDF Victory

The remarks come amid intense speculation within the Congress over who will lead the next UDF government in Kerala after the alliance secured 102 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections, ending the Left Democratic Front's tenure in the state.

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, is considered one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister's post. Satheesan arrived in Delhi on Friday night for consultations with the Congress high command. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also reached Delhi ahead of meetings with All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders.

Congress leader KP Noushad said significant political developments were expected following discussions in the national capital. "VD Satheesan's contribution has been significant as Leader of the Opposition and UDF chairman, making him naturally the frontrunner in the opposition camp," Noushad said. (ANI)