Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms

The Thalassery court has confirmed a positive case of Zika Virus on Saturday (Nov 4). As many as 100 people showed symptoms of the virus in the three complexes of the Kannur district court.

Kannur: The health department on Saturday (Nov 4) confirmed the 'Zika' virus in the samples collected from the staffers of the district court. Over 100 people in the court were exhibiting some symptoms of a 'mysterious disease'. The National Institute of Virology (Kerala Unit), Alappuzha tested the samples, and they tested positive for the Zika virus.

Due to the diverse health conditions shown by judges, solicitors, and personnel, three courts located within the District Court complex are closed for a period of two days. Many health issues affected the staff members, such as red eyes, headaches, irritated eyes, and joint pain. The district judge ordered the court to host a medical camp. The employees said that for the previous two weeks, they had been addressing the issue.

What is the Zika virus?

The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus that was first identified in the Zika Forest of Uganda in 1947. It is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Zika virus can also be transmitted through sexual contact, blood transfusion, and from mother to child during pregnancy or childbirth.

Symptoms:

According to WHO, common disease symptoms include rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headaches. The symptoms typically last 2-7 days.

Treatment:

Zika virus disease is usually mild and does not require any special treatment. People infected with the Zika virus should rest, drink plenty of fluids, and take paracetamol for pain and fever. If their symptoms worsen, they should seek medical attention. For the treatment of the virus, there is currently no vaccine.

