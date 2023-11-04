Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms

    The Thalassery court has confirmed a positive case of Zika Virus on Saturday (Nov 4). As many as 100 people showed symptoms of the virus in the three complexes of the Kannur district court. 

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    Kannur: The health department on Saturday (Nov 4) confirmed the 'Zika' virus in the samples collected from the staffers of the district court. Over 100 people in the court were exhibiting some symptoms of a 'mysterious disease'. The National Institute of Virology (Kerala Unit), Alappuzha tested the samples, and they tested positive for the Zika virus.

    Due to the diverse health conditions shown by judges, solicitors, and personnel, three courts located within the District Court complex are closed for a period of two days. Many health issues affected the staff members, such as red eyes, headaches, irritated eyes, and joint pain. The district judge ordered the court to host a medical camp. The employees said that for the previous two weeks, they had been addressing the issue.

    What is the Zika virus?

    The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus that was first identified in the Zika Forest of Uganda in 1947. It is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Zika virus can also be transmitted through sexual contact, blood transfusion, and from mother to child during pregnancy or childbirth.

    Symptoms:

    According to WHO, common disease symptoms include rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headaches. The symptoms typically last 2-7 days.

    Treatment:

    Zika virus disease is usually mild and does not require any special treatment. People infected with the Zika virus should rest, drink plenty of fluids, and take paracetamol for pain and fever. If their symptoms worsen, they should seek medical attention. For the treatment of the virus, there is currently no vaccine.
     

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Aluva rape and murder case: Family seeks death for convict while court considers his mental health anr

    Aluva rape and murder case: Family seeks death for convict while court considers his mental health

    Rajasthan Election 2023 I feel that I can retire now says Vasundhara Raje on son's speech during rally gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: 'I feel that I can retire now,' says Vasundhara Raje on son's speech during rally

    Kerala: Narrow escape for cops after suspect's father opens fire in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Narrow escape for cops after suspect's father opens fire in Kannur

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Smriti Irani slams Bhupesh Baghel alleges Congress fighting polls with help of hawala operators gcw

    Smriti Irani slams Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress fighting polls with help of 'hawala operators'

    Recent Stories

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Aluva rape and murder case: Family seeks death for convict while court considers his mental health anr

    Aluva rape and murder case: Family seeks death for convict while court considers his mental health

    Rajasthan Election 2023 I feel that I can retire now says Vasundhara Raje on son's speech during rally gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: 'I feel that I can retire now,' says Vasundhara Raje on son's speech during rally

    Dunki Cast Fees: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and others' salary RBA

    Dunki Cast Fees: Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee and others' salary

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details SHG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon