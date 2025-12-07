Two employees of a bar in Wandoor, Kerala, are in critical condition after a youth named Shibin launched a violent knife attack. He was locked inside by staff and later arrested after causing damages estimated at Rs 60,000.

Two persons, Akhash and Abhijith, were seriously injured in a violent knife attack at the City Palace Bar in Wandoor on Sunday, according to the police.

Details of the Attack

According to the management, a youth identified as Shibin barged into the Darbar Restaurant section of the bar and launched an attack on the staff without warning. Two employees, Akhash and Abhijith, sustained severe abdominal injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital. Medical authorities confirmed that both remain in critical condition.

Widespread Damage and Vandalism

Witnesses and staff members said the attacker went on a destructive spree during the assault, smashing nearly 40 litres of liquor, soda bottles, utensils, chairs, tables, and windowpanes. CCTV cameras were also damaged, and the cash counter was ransacked. Police officials stated that it is yet to be ascertained whether any cash was stolen.

Attacker Contained by Staff

The staff managed to lock him inside the bar until police arrived, and he was taken away in an ambulance. As the attacker began threatening other customers, staff members, following instructions from police over the phone, locked him inside the premises to prevent further harm.

Police Intervention and Arrest

Officers arrived at the location shortly after receiving the alert, and the Circle Inspector evacuated the accused to an ambulance. Officials said the youth also made suicide threats during the standoff.

Aftermath and Investigation

The bar management has estimated losses of approximately Rs 60,000, in addition to heavy disruption to business as the incident unfolded during peak hours. Police have launched an investigation, and further details are awaited. (ANI)