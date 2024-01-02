Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Youth Congress to hold protest on concluding day of Nava Kerala Sadas

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers will visit the Thrippunithura and Kunnathunad constituencies of Ernakulam district today. The Nava Kerala Sadas in the four constituencies of Ernakulam were postponed due to the demise of former CPI Secretary Kanam Rajendran. 

    Kerala: Youth Congress to hold protest on concluding day of Nava Kerala Sadas rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Kochi: The Nava Kerala Sadas will conclude today after visiting all 140 constituencies in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers will visit Thrippunithura and Kunnathunad constituencies of Ernakulam district today. The public meeting will be held at 3 pm and 5 pm. The Nava Kerala Sadas in the four constituencies of Ernakulam was postponed due to the demise of former CPI Secretary Kanam Rajendran. 

    The police arrested the Youth Congress activists under non-bailable sections who displayed black flags in Palarivattam last night. The Palarivattam Police Station was besieged by the leaders and the activists for about 8 hours. There were heavy traffic jams in the city due to the protest. Following the pressure of the leaders, the accused were produced before the magistrate. The strike ended when the activists got bail at 2 am. District Congress Committee president Muhammad Shias said that the protest against the Nava Kerala Sadas will continue today.

    Congress leaders, including Hibi Eden, Uma Thomas, and TJ Vinod, staged a sit-in protest at Palarivattom police station, demanding the release of Youth Congress workers. The protest continued late into the night. The leaders declared a robust strike against the Nava Kerala Sadas today. MP Hibi Eden announced the end of the strike after the release of the Youth Congress workers.

    The Congress protest took a confrontational turn as leaders declared their readiness to handle any attempts at aggression. Under their leadership, protestors entered the police station, blocking traffic in Palarivattom. Tensions escalated, leading to altercations with both passengers and workers. Additional police were deployed as the situation intensified. The protestors burned an effigy of the Chief Minister. 

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
