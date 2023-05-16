Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala youth attacks doctor and threatens to kill, arrested

    The incident happened around 11 pm on Monday when he was brought to the hospital with injuries suffered in an accident. 
     

    Kerala youth attacks doctor and threatens to kill, arrested
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 16, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Kochi: In yet another incident of attack on health workers, a youth allegedly attacked a doctor on Monday night in Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. 

    The accused is identified as Doyle Waldin, a native of Edappally. The incident happened around 11 pm on Monday when he was brought to the hospital with injuries suffered in an accident. 

    Since getting to the hospital, Doyle had exhibited erratic behaviour. He pushed the security guard and abused the employees. The accused punched and slapped Dr. Irfan, who was on duty when he arrived for treatment. The accused continued to stir up trouble inside the hospital even after that. The hospital staff then notified the police about this. When the police showed up there, they arrested him.

    According to police sources, the accused was drunk.  He would be brought before the court on Tuesday.

    The incident comes at a time when Kerala is mourning after a young woman doctor, Vandana Das was stabbed to death in Kollam. 

    Vandana Das was a final year MBBS student at Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kollam and a house surgeon at the taluk hospital.

    The accused Sandeep was under treatment in a de-addiction centre. Sandeep, according to hospital officials, stabbed the doctor six times in the back. She had stab wounds to her back and abdomen, according to the doctors who treated her at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to the extensive internal injuries they produced, this turned out to be fatal. 

    The First Information Report (FIR) states that Sandeep followed Vandana and repeatedly stabbed her. According to the report, the murder suspect snatched a pair of scissors as the doctor was treating his injured leg with medication. Vandana was initially stabbed in the head.  The FIR further claims that he screamed threats to stab everyone as he tried to flee.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
