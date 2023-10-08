Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Youth arrested for molesting minor girl in Idukki

    A youth was arrested for molesting and raping a minor girl in an orphanage in Idukki. The accused, identified as Sijukumar, a native of Kollam Karakode, was arrested in Idukki

    Kerala: Youth arrested for molesting minor girl in Idukki rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Idukki: A youth was arrested for molesting and raping a minor girl in an orphanage in Idukki. The accused, identified as Sijukumar, a native of Kollam Karakode, was arrested in Idukki.

    The police said that Siju took the girl to a deserted place near Varkala Beach and raped her. The girl disclosed the harassment during counseling at the institution where she was studying. The court remanded the accused under the POSCO section.

    Meanwhile, a man was arrested for giving a fake promise of marriage to a woman and cheating her in exchange for money and property. The accused, identified as Sebastian, a native of Pathanamthitta Ranni, was arrested by the Chengannur Police.

    The woman stated that " He used to make me believe that we would get married. He introduced himself as a government official. Later, he bought Rs 5 lakhs several times. He took 11 lambs from my yard and stated that he would return when the lambs were grown up."

    The accused was arrested at Ranni bus station after an investigation conducted by the police for the past month. The police said that he has cheated many women in this way. The accused was produced in court and remanded.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-620 October 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-620 October 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka: 10 dead in firecracker shop blaze near Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: 10 dead in firecracker shop blaze near Bengaluru

    Israel Palestine war: Woman whose body was paraded by Hamas a German citizen reports

    Israel-Palestine war: Woman whose body was paraded by Hamas a German citizen?

    Column Air Force Day: Time to take projects off drawing board

    91st Air Force Day: Time to take projects beyond drawing board

    Recent Stories

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-620 October 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-620 October 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Israel Palestine War: Why was Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel? RBA

    Israel-Palestine War: Why was Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel?

    RDX star Shane Nigam to feature next in comedy entertainer rkn

    RDX star Shane Nigam to feature next in comedy entertainer

    Karnataka: 10 dead in firecracker shop blaze near Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: 10 dead in firecracker shop blaze near Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon