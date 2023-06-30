Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Motor Vehicle Department slaps fine on KSEB, latter pulls plug over delay in bill payments

    The Motor Vehicle Department in Kerala took against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) by issuing a fine of Rs 20,500. As a result, the KSEB has retaliated by cutting off the power supply.

    Kerala: Motor Vehicle department slaps fine on KSEB, latter pulls plug over delay in bill payments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A battle between KSEB and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) continues in the state. Due to the non-payment of electricity bill, the electric fuse of the RTO enforcement office in Karandakkad of Kasaragod was plugged out by the KSEB. The last date to pay the bill of Rs 23,000 was on 26th of this month. Due to lack of electricity, office operations of the MVD were disrupted.

    Also read: Kerala: Wild elephant strikes two men during morning stroll; One left with rib injury

    In Kalpetta, Wayanad, KSEB disconnected the electricity to the building housing the motor vehicle department's enforcement division yesterday. The building's electricity bill was not paid in a timely manner. According to MVD, it is not normal to turn off the electricity for government buildings even if payment is overdue. After then, MVD used money from the emergency fund to pay the amount. The power connection was reestablished as a result.

    The fact that KSEB was notified by an AI camera for leaving a hook or pole fastened to the KSEB vehicle was also reported. Following that, the KSEB pulled the fuse in the structure housing the motor vehicle department's enforcement wing. The building in charge of managing the district's AI cameras was disconnected.

    The Motor Vehicle Department issued KSEB's Jeep a violation notice after an AI camera captured it transporting a pole for KSEB line construction. Following this, the motor vehicle department also notified KSEB that a fine of Rs 20,500 was due. The penalty was imposed for a jeep that the Ambalavyal Electrical Section Office's workers were using.

    Since the vehicle was running for KSEB, the fine amount will have to be paid by the board itself. 

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur; sale begins on July 1 vkp

    Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur; sale begins on July 1

    Bengal In show of unity, Muslim girl worshipped as goddess Durga during Khuti puja on Eid AJR

    Bengal: In show of unity, Muslim girl worshipped as goddess Durga during Khuti puja on Eid

    Karnataka HC dumps Twitter plea; slaps a fine of 50 lakh vkp

    Karnataka HC dumps Twitter plea; slaps a fine of 50 lakh

    Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Moirang, says 'There is a cry for help' AJR

    Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Moirang, says 'There is a cry for help'

    Kerala: Wild elephant strikes two men during morning stroll in Ernakulam; One left with rib injury anr

    Kerala: Wild elephant strikes two men during morning stroll; One left with rib injury

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Man continues to eat sandwich calmly as rioters clash with cops in France; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Man continues to eat sandwich calmly as rioters clash with cops in France; video goes viral

    Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone-7 divas in sexy bikini RBA

    Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone-7 divas in sexy bikini

    cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands osf

    World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands

    BTSs Jungkook bombards Twitter with 2 million tweets after announcing release of his new single 'Seven' ADC

    BTS's Jungkook bombards Twitter with 2 million tweets after announcing release of his new single 'Seven'

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Should you buy Apple latest phone or wait for upcoming one gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Should you buy Apple latest phone or wait for upcoming one?

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon