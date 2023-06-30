Kerala: Motor Vehicle Department slaps fine on KSEB, latter pulls plug over delay in bill payments

The Motor Vehicle Department in Kerala took against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) by issuing a fine of Rs 20,500. As a result, the KSEB has retaliated by cutting off the power supply.

Thiruvananthapuram: A battle between KSEB and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) continues in the state. Due to the non-payment of electricity bill, the electric fuse of the RTO enforcement office in Karandakkad of Kasaragod was plugged out by the KSEB. The last date to pay the bill of Rs 23,000 was on 26th of this month. Due to lack of electricity, office operations of the MVD were disrupted.

In Kalpetta, Wayanad, KSEB disconnected the electricity to the building housing the motor vehicle department's enforcement division yesterday. The building's electricity bill was not paid in a timely manner. According to MVD, it is not normal to turn off the electricity for government buildings even if payment is overdue. After then, MVD used money from the emergency fund to pay the amount. The power connection was reestablished as a result.

The fact that KSEB was notified by an AI camera for leaving a hook or pole fastened to the KSEB vehicle was also reported. Following that, the KSEB pulled the fuse in the structure housing the motor vehicle department's enforcement wing. The building in charge of managing the district's AI cameras was disconnected.

The Motor Vehicle Department issued KSEB's Jeep a violation notice after an AI camera captured it transporting a pole for KSEB line construction. Following this, the motor vehicle department also notified KSEB that a fine of Rs 20,500 was due. The penalty was imposed for a jeep that the Ambalavyal Electrical Section Office's workers were using.

Since the vehicle was running for KSEB, the fine amount will have to be paid by the board itself.