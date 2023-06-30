Kerala: Wild elephant strikes two men during morning stroll; One left with rib injury

In a startling incident in Kerala, a wild elephant unexpectedly attacked two men during their morning stroll in Perumbavoor of Ernakulam, resulting in one of the individuals sustaining a serious fracture on the ribs.

Kochi: In a shocking incident, two men were attacked by a wild jumbo during their morning walk through the Vengoor region of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam on Friday morning (June 30).

Also read: Heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 3; IMD issues yellow alert in four districts

According to reports, Raghavan (66) suffered a critical injury to his ribs and has been admitted to a private hospital in Aluva. The incident happened at about 6 am in Mekappala and Panamkuzhi forest area near Vengoor.

Eldhose, who endured the elephant attack, apparently managed to escape the area. The wild jumbo raised his trunk behind a tree and tried to attack both of them. Raghavan fell while running in a panic and fractured his right rib. He was a watcher at Mekkappala forest station until a month ago.

Also read: Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

