    Kerala: Wild elephant strikes two men during morning stroll; One left with rib injury

    In a startling incident in Kerala, a wild elephant unexpectedly attacked two men during their morning stroll in Perumbavoor of Ernakulam, resulting in one of the individuals sustaining a serious fracture on the ribs.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Kochi: In a shocking incident, two men were attacked by a wild jumbo during their morning walk through the Vengoor region of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam on Friday morning (June 30).

    According to reports, Raghavan (66) suffered a critical injury to his ribs and has been admitted to a private hospital in Aluva. The incident happened at about 6 am in Mekappala and Panamkuzhi forest area near Vengoor.

    Eldhose, who endured the elephant attack, apparently managed to escape the area. The wild jumbo raised his trunk behind a tree and tried to attack both of them. Raghavan fell while running in a panic and fractured his right rib. He was a watcher at Mekkappala forest station until a month ago.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
