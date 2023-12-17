Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Woman raped and left on railway track in Kochi; migrant worker arrested

    A migrant worker was arrested for brutally raping an old woman near a railway track in Kochi. The police arrived and shifted her to Kalamassery Medical College.

    Kerala: Woman raped and left on railway track in Kochi; migrant worker arrested rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    Kochi: A woman was brutally raped and left near the railway track in Kochi on Saturday (Dec 16). A 59-year-old woman was found unconscious near the railway track. The accused migrant worker was arrested by the police.

    The incident took place around 5.30 pm yesterday. The locals heard the sound of someone crying and inspected the Kammattipadam railway track. During the search, the locals found a woman near the track in a paralyzed state with severe injuries on her private parts and body. The locals immediately informed the police. The police arrived and shifted her to Kalamassery Medical College.

    The police said that the condition of the woman was out of danger. The police arrested Fardaus, a native of Assam after examining the CCTV footage. The accused admitted the crime and said that he left the place after the rape.

    The victim was a native of Alappuzha. The victim earns her livelihood by doing temporary work. The accused, who met near the North Railway Station, took the woman who was going to Aluva in the auto saying that he would drop her off near the South Railway Station.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 8:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Subvariant of COVID-19 'JN.1' detected in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Subvariant of COVID-19 'JN.1' detected in Thiruvananthapuram

    kerala news live 17 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: IMD issues orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram due to heavy rain; yellow alert in 6 districts

    Congress replaces Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as party's Madhya Pradesh chief after poll defeat snt

    Congress replaces Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as party's Madhya Pradesh chief after poll defeat

    Union Minister G kishan reddy writes to Kerala CM seeking adequate facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims anr

    Union Minister writes to Kerala CM seeking adequate facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims

    Do not come to Ayodhya; go to a temple nearest to you Ram Mandir Trust Secy Champat Rai

    'Do not come to Ayodhya on January 22; go to a temple nearest to you...' Ram Mandir Trust Secy Champat Rai

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Subvariant of COVID-19 'JN.1' detected in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Subvariant of COVID-19 'JN.1' detected in Thiruvananthapuram

    kerala news live 17 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: IMD issues orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram due to heavy rain; yellow alert in 6 districts

    Riteish Deshmukh Net Worth: From cars to houses to income and more RBA

    Riteish Deshmukh net worth: From cars to houses to income and more

    Happy Birthday John Abraham: 7 must watch films of the actor ATG

    Happy Birthday John Abraham: 7 must watch films of the actor

    Numerology Prediction for December 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon