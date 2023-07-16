Kerala: Woman arrested for killing husband in Thrissur

Nisha, a Thrissur native confessed to the crime that she killed her husband Vinod during a heated argument with him. She stabbed him thrice and he died due to severe internal bleeding.

A Thrissur woman was detained by the police on Sunday on charges of murdering her husband. Vinod, a daily wager from Varantharappally in the district, was killed by Nisha, who works at a private hospital in Thrissur. Vinod, who had been stabbed by Nisha on July 11 and was receiving medical attention at a hospital on July 14, passed away as a result of serious internal bleeding.

When Vinod attempted to attack her, Nisha stabbed him in the chest with a knife. According to the police, Vinod believed his wife was having an extramarital affair and they frequently fought on that matter.

Vinod was very upset on Tuesday (July 11) since he couldn't reach Nisha on the phone as it was busy. He got into a fight with her when he got home and tried to twist her hand. In the midst of the fight, Nisha got hold of a knife and stabbed him.

According to the police, Nisha was terrified when Vinod began bleeding heavily and hurried him to a nearby hospital. While receiving treatment, Vinod passed away from his wounds. Meanwhile, investigators alleged that Nisha washed the knife she used to attack Vinod after she got home in an effort to destroy any evidence against her. They claimed that she also allegedly set fire to Vinod's blood-stained clothes.

After Vinod's funeral rites, the special investigative team questioned Nisha, who then admitted to the crime. Nisha had earlier asserted that Vinod had hurt himself after falling during the fight. During the gathering of evidence, the investigation team recovered Vinod's clothes and the knife.

The Special Investigation Team comprised Varantharapilly sub-inspectors CC Basant, AV Lalu, Jophy Jose, crime squad members VG Stephen, CA Job, Satheesan Madappattil, Roy Paulose, PM Moosa, VU Siljo, A.U Reji, Shijo Thomas, senior CPOs of Varantharapilly station KP Rajneesan, Shameer VA, Deepesh, Anitha and Special Branch ASI Manoj.

