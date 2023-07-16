Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tragic drowning incident: Video of woman being swept away in Mumbai's Bandstand surfaces online (WATCH)

    A heart-wrenching incident in Mumbai's Bandra as a 27-year-old woman, Jyoti Sonar, is drowned in the sea while trying to take a photo with her husband.

    Tragic drowning incident: Video of woman being swept away in Mumbai's Bandra surfaces online (WATCH) snt
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Last month in Mumbai's Bandra, a tragic incident occurred when a 27-year-old woman, Jyoti Sonar, drowned in the sea. Disturbingly, a video of the incident has now surfaced on social media, shedding light on the heartbreaking event. According to officials, the incident took place on June 9 during a high tide in the sea at Bandstand near Bandra Fort. Jyoti Sonar was sitting on a rock with her husband, Mukesh, as they tried to capture a photo. Their three children watched from a distance as the unfortunate incident unfolded.

    The video shows Jyoti Sonar being swept away by a wave, prompting her children to scream in distress. Bystanders alerted the police, who rushed to the scene to intervene.

    Despite a 20-hour rescue operation by the Mumbai Coast Guard, Jyoti Sonar's body was found on June 10. Her husband, Mukesh, recounted that a man was able to save him by pulling him back to safety, but sadly, the strong current carried Jyoti away.

    Mukesh told the police, "I lost my balance, and we both slipped. A man held me while I grabbed my wife's saree, but she could not be saved."

    The incident has left the family devastated and the community in mourning.

