Kerala woman arrested for producing forged PSC rank list, appointment order to join Revenue Dept

The document produced by Rakhi was signed by a Revenue officer rather than the Collector, who signs all appointment orders for posts in the Revenue Department. Although there is no such position in the Revenue Department, the directive names a District Revenue Department Officer as the appointing authority.

Kollam: In an attempt to enter the government service, a woman was detained after presenting a falsified appointment letter and PSC rank list. R Rakhi (25), a resident of Valathungal, was apprehended after attempting to enter the Taluk office in Karunagapally with fake documents on Saturday.

Rakhi along with her family reached the Karunagappalli Taluk office at around 10:30 in the morning with a fake order that she was appointed as LD Clerk in the Revenue Department. The appointment order for the position of LD Clerk in the revenue department, however, made the tehsildar suspicious.

She also let the official know that she was 22nd on the PSC list. The fact that a rank holder from the same list who earned a lower rank entered the same office made the officials extra cautious.

Later, the Tehsildar recommended that the woman lodge a grievance with the district PSC office. However, after learning that the woman's documents were fake, PSC authorities forbade the woman and her family from leaving the office. Rakhi later told the police that she had fabricated the certificates to obtain a job. Police are looking into whether she had assistance from others.