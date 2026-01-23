PM Modi, ahead of his Kerala visit, said the state wants to end the LDF-UDF 'fixed match'. He will inaugurate projects including four new trains, a science hub, and a radiosurgery centre, and launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Kerala wants to move beyond the "fixed match" between LDF and UDF, ahead of his visit to the poll-bound state. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I am eagerly looking forward to addressing the BJP-NDA public meeting being held in Thiruvananthapuram today. In the recent corporation elections, this city made history by blessing us. It is clear that Kerala wants to come out of the fixed match between LDF and UDF."

ഇന്ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് നടക്കുന്ന ബിജെപി–എൻഡിഎ പൊതുയോഗത്തെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യാൻ ഞാൻ ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നു. അടുത്തിടെ നടന്ന കോർപ്പറേഷൻ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകളിൽ ഞങ്ങളെ അനുഗ്രഹിച്ച് ഈ നഗരം ചരിത്രം കുറിച്ചു. എൽഡിഎഫ്–യുഡിഎഫ് തമ്മിലുള്ള ഫിക്സഡ് മാച്ചിൽ നിന്ന് പുറത്തുവരാൻ കേരളം ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നുവെന്നത്… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2026

Today, Prime Minister Modi will visit Kerala and lay the foundation stone for, inaugurate, and flag off various developmental projects. He will flag off four new train services and will lay the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram. He will also address a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion.

The projects span key sectors including rail connectivity, urban livelihoods, science and innovation, citizen-centric services, and advanced healthcare, reflecting the Prime Minister's continued focus on inclusive growth, technological advancement and improved quality of life for citizens.

Boost to Rail Connectivity

In a major boost to rail connectivity, the Prime Minister will flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train. These include the Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, and a new passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur.

The introduction of these services aim to significantly enhance long-distance and regional connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, making travel more affordable, safe and time-bound for passengers. The improved connectivity will provide a strong impetus to tourism, trade, education, employment and cultural exchange across the region.

Strengthening Urban Livelihoods

As part of efforts to strengthen urban livelihood, the Prime Minister will launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, marking the next phase of financial inclusion for street vendors. The UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility will provide instant liquidity, promote digital transactions, and help beneficiaries build formal credit histories.

The Prime Minister will also disburse PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries, including street vendors from Kerala. Since its inception in 2020, the PM SVANidhi scheme has enabled first-time access to formal credit for the vast majority of beneficiaries and has played a critical role in poverty alleviation and livelihood security for urban informal workers.

Focus on Science and Innovation

In the field of science and innovation, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram. The hub will focus on life sciences and the bio-economy, integrate traditional knowledge systems such as Ayurveda with modern biotechnology, sustainable packaging, and green hydrogen, and promote startup creation, technology transfer, and global collaboration. It will serve as a platform for converting research into market-ready solutions and enterprises.

Healthcare and Citizen Services

Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure will be another key focus of the visit. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. The facility will provide highly precise, minimally invasive treatment for complex brain disorders, enhancing regional tertiary healthcare capabilities.

Modern Citizen-Centric Services

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new Poojappura Head Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram. This modern, technology-enabled facility will offer a comprehensive range of postal, banking, insurance and digital services, further strengthening citizen-centric service delivery. (ANI)