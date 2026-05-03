Kerala Excise arrested two in Malappuram for transporting 60 liquor bottles, allegedly for election celebrations ahead of vote counting. The seizure occurred as exit polls predicted a win for the UDF in the Kerala assembly elections.

The Kerala Excise team on Sunday arrested two persons for transporting liquor allegedly intended for election celebrations following the May 4 results.

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The accused, natives of Edathanattukara, were taken into custody at Venthodam Padi in Kalikavu. The team seized around 60 bottles of foreign liquor from them. The liquor had been concealed inside the scooter they were travelling on, as well as in two bags. The Excise Department has intensified its investigation in connection with the case.

Liquor Seized Ahead of Vote Counting

The development comes a day ahead of the counting of votes for the recently held Keralam assembly elections.

Exit Poll Predictions

Exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Keralam assembly polls. Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it will win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.

According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats.

Keralam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent.

2021 Election Rewind

The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last polls were a setback for UDF, and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance.LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls, with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.

The results of Keralam elections will be out on May 4, along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. (ANI)