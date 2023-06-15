Kerala: Tribal youth found dead in suspected wild animal attack

A tribal youth, Manikandan, was found dead in Sholayoor of Attappady in Palakkad district in a suspected case of wild boar attack on Thursday (June 15).

Palakkad: A tribal youth was found dead at Sholayoor in Attappady of Palakkad district in a suspected case of wild animal attack on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Manikandan (26).

Also read: Organ donation row: 14 years on, mother alleges foul play, action initiated against private hospital

According to locals, Manikandan was attacked by a wild boar and part of his abdomen seemed to have been eaten by the animal. The police reached the spot and started an investigation. However, the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

The relatives of the youth alleged mystery in the death. The preliminary assessment claimed that the cause of death is not due to a wild animal attack.

The young man's abdominal wound was sustained after his death. It's also possible that a wild animal bit the victim, causing the wound. Officials from the forest department said that the post-mortem will confirm more details.

According to locals, the wild boar menace is rampant in the region.

(More details are awaited)

Also read: Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Indian Army deploys over 27 relief columns across Gujarat; check details