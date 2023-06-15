Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Indian Army deploys over 27 relief columns across Gujarat; check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) Biparjoy is to cross Saurashtra and Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening.

As the severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' has approached the coastal cities of Gujarat, armed forces including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have prepared themselves to provide assistance to the locals. The Defence PRO said that the Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka.

Defence PRO and Spokesperson MoD, Wing Commander N Manish said, "In consonance with its firm resolve to mitigate the hardships felt by the population during times of natural disaster all armed forces that are the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have prepared themselves to provide assistance to the locals in view of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat."

Cyclone Biparjoy updates: High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclonic storm to cross its coasts today

"Indian army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams," he added.

Meanwhile, high tidal waves hit Gujarat as Mandvi is witnessing rough sea conditions and strong winds under the influence of 'Biporjoy'. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) Biparjoy is to cross Saurashtra and Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening.

WATCH | Here's how Cyclone Biparjoy is creating havoc in India, Pakistan

With this, the Gujarat education department has ordered the closure of schools in six coastal districts of the state during the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Schools have been shut for two days in Kutch, Porbandar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Dwarka- the five most-affected districts in Gujarat.