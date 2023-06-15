Organ donation row: 14 years on, mother alleges foul play, action initiated against private hospital

A Judicial First Class Magistrate has issued a summons to a private hospital in Ernakulam's Kochi over a violation of organ transplantation in Abin's death case.

Kochi: The death of Abin V J has again grabbed attention after the Judicial First Class Magistrate issued a summons to Lakeshore Hospital in Ernakulam and eight doctors recently.

The victim's mother Omana responded to Asianet News and raised serious allegations against the hospital. Even after 14 years, the mother continues to suspect foul play in her son's death.

The mother's words are as follows:

"No signs of my son receiving treatment were present. On his head, there was only a single round bandage. Even the medication he received is unknown to me. I just gave my son a kiss before returning. I learned that he passed away later. The officials claimed that there was no chance of saving the patient, but at the same time, there were several newly hospitalised patients who needed organ transplants. They consequently inquired if we might donate Abin's organs. I signed the documents so that at least his organ wouldn't rot away and be of no use to anyone. My child received no medical attention. I even question whether the hospital staff actually killed him. No mother should experience this. A doctor is like a messenger of God. Doctors are the ones who save lives. At the time, I was unaware that I needed to inform the government. If not, I would have immediately told them."

Abin met with an accident on November 29, 2009, when his motorcycle crashed into an electric post, and sustained head injuries.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Eldos Mathew issued a summons following a doctor's complaint alleging denial of treatment to the victim. The court said, "There is a prime facie case and sufficient grounds for proceeding in respect of offenses under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994, against all the accused".

According to the complaint, he was certified brain dead by December 1, 2009, his essential organs were removed, and the liver was then transplanted into a foreign national.

The doctor, a native of Kollam, learned about the accident and what happened next from newspaper reports. After further investigation, he discovered that the organ transplant was carried out allegedly in violation of then-applicable laws and by obtaining the parents' consent purportedly through misrepresentation.

