    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in all districts

    Kerala will receive heavy downpours today (Sep 29), said IMD. The weather department has sounded a yellow alert in all the districts.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will receive heavy rainfall today (Sep 29) as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has sounded a yellow alert in all the districts according to the latest notification released today.

    The capital city has been witnessing heavy rainfall since morning. The cyclonic circulation will turn into a low pressure over Myanmar and the East Bay of Bengal in the next few hours.

    After heavy rains, the two shutters of Poomala Dam were raised by two and a half centimeters. The shutters were opened immediately when the water level rose to 28 feet. The maximum water level of the dam is 29 feet. Residents on both sides of the Malvayi stream should be alert, the Assistant Executive Engineer said.

    The IMD has said that rains will continue in the state with the formation of low pressure in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. A depression has formed in the central-east Arabian Sea off the Konkan-Goa coast. The low pressure will intensify in the next 24 hours. Then the wind will move towards the west-northwest direction. The weather department also informed that it is likely to strengthen again and move towards the Odisha-West Bengal coast.

    Taking this into consideration, moderate/moderate rain/thunder/lightning is likely to continue in Kerala for the next five days. The IMD informed that isolated heavy rain is also possible from September 29 to October 1.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
