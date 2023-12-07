Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Tiger spotted at Thamarassery ghat road; police issue warning to travellers

    A tiger was spotted in the wee hours of Thursday (Dec 7) at the Thamarassery ghat road in Kozhikode. The travellers have been advised to be cautious while passing through this ghat.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Kozhikode: In the early hours of Thursday, a tiger was sighted on the Thamarassery ghat road in Kozhikode. The enormous tiger crossed over to the forest between the eighth and ninth curves of the Ghat Road. The truck drivers, who first spotted the tiger, notified the highway patrolling police team under Thamarassery DySP about the incident. They also shot a video of the beast.

    Forest department officials reached the spot and conducted an inspection. Seeing a tiger at the Thamarassery ghat is a rare event, so travelers and those who learned about the incident became curious.

    It is concluded that the tiger may have arrived at the ninth curve from Wayanad as it is part of the Lakidi border. Following the discovery of the tiger, the police and the forest department have warned travellers passing through the Thamarassery pass. Additionally, it is possible to return to any area of the Tiger Pass. Travellers have been warned to be cautious while passing through the region. Currently, the authorities believe the tiger has returned to the woods.
     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
