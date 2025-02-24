PM Modi hails Assam's tea workers, announces Rs 15,000 maternity aid at 'Jhumoir Binandini' event (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the BJP government's commitment to Assam’s development and tea workers' welfare. He announced a Rs 15,000 maternity assistance scheme for pregnant plantation workers and praised local artists at the 'Jhumoir Binandini' event, celebrating Assam’s 200-year tea industry legacy.

PM Modi hails Assam's tea workers, announces Rs 15,000 maternity aid at 'Jhumoir Binandini' event (WATCH) ddr
Feb 24, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare of Assam’s tea workers, announcing key initiatives aimed at improving their livelihoods.

Speaking at the grand ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, organized to mark 200 years of Assam’s tea industry, PM Modi emphasized the BJP government’s efforts to uplift plantation workers and enhance their income.

“The BJP government is not only developing Assam but also ensuring better financial support for tea plantation workers,” Modi stated. “In this direction, a bonus has been announced for the workers of Assam Tea Corporation.”

A key highlight of his address was the announcement of a ₹15,000 assistance package for pregnant women working in tea plantations. “Many of our sisters and daughters working in plantations face financial struggles during pregnancy. Today, nearly 1.5 million such women are receiving ₹15,000 in assistance so that they do not have to worry about expenses,” he said.

The ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event, organized by the Assam government, showcased the vibrant cultural heritage of the tea garden communities, with 8,600 artists from across the state performing Jhumoir—a traditional folk dance. PM Modi praised the local artists for their performances, highlighting Assam’s rich cultural legacy.

The event marked a significant milestone in Assam’s tea industry, celebrating two centuries of its legacy while underscoring the government’s efforts to empower tea workers and preserve their traditions.

