Mohamed Salah shatters five records during Liverpool's win against Man City; Check out here

Apart from his contribution to Liverpool's win against Manchester City, Mohamed Salah has shattered several records, further etching his name in Premier League history.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has continued to pile up records during his incredible stint with the Reds since 2017. Salah played a pivotal role in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Manchester City, as he netted a goal and provide an assist to Dominik Szoboszlai at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February. Apart from his contribution to Liverpool's win against Manchester City, Mohamed Salah has shattered several records, further etching his name in Premier League history.

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. Most goals' involvement in multiple Premier League seasons: Mohamed Salah scripted history by becoming the first player in the history of Premier League to be involved in 40 goals and assists in multiple seasons. Salah opened the scoring against Manchester City with his 25th league goal of the season, reaching an impressive 40 goal involvements for the campaign. This milestone has been achieved only six times before, and Salah is now the first player to do it twice. He previously recorded 42 goals and assists in the 2017/18 season and has now amassed 41 this term. With 11 games still remaining, the Liverpool forward has the opportunity to surpass his previous tally, further cementing his status as one of the most prolific attackers in Premier League history.

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Most assists in a Premier League season: Mohamed Salah shattered record for the most assists by a player in a single season of the Premier League. Salah registered his 16th assist of the Premier League season with a brilliant set-up for Dominik Szoboszlai, marking his best-ever tally in a league campaign for Liverpool. In doing so, he also set a new club record, surpassing Steve McManaman’s long-standing mark of 15 assists from the 1995/96 season. McManaman’s record had remained untouched for nearly two decades, but Salah’s creative brilliance this season ensured it was finally broken.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. First player to score and assist in both games against defending Premier League champions Mohamed Salah became the first player to score and assist against the reigning champions in both league meetings of a season. In December, he was instrumental in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield, setting up Cody Gakpo’s opener before scoring the second. At the Etihad Stadium, Salah repeated the feat, contributing a goal and an assist as Liverpool secured another victory over Pep Guardiola’s side. His brilliance against the title holders further cemented his legacy. Another milestone for the Egyptian King, who continues to deliver in the biggest moments for the Reds.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. First player in a decade to score and assist in 11 league games in a season Mohamed Salah has reached a level this season that hasn’t been seen in Europe’s top five leagues for a decade. The last player to both score and assist in as many games as Salah (11) was Lionel Messi for Barcelona in the 2014/15 season. This highlights the Egyptian’s incredible influence, not just as a goal-scorer but also as a creator. His ability to consistently impact games mirrors the standards set by one of football’s greatest. Salah’s all-round brilliance has been instrumental for Liverpool, reinforcing his status as one of the world’s elite forwards with his remarkable contributions this season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. First playee to record 25+ goals and 15+ assists in a Premier League season Mohamed Salah leads the Premier League in goals and assists this season, becoming the first player in league history to register 25+ goals and 15+ assists in a campaign. He is just five goal involvements away from the all-time record of 47, held by Alan Shearer (1994/95) and Andy Cole (1993/94). The 38-game record stands at 44, achieved by Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Erling Haaland (2022/23). Salah is also closing in on the Premier League’s assist record of 20 and could become only the third player this century to record 20+ goals and 20+ assists in Europe’s top five leagues, alongside Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi.

Latest Videos